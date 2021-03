The University of Maine Black Bears hit the gridiron for the first of two season openers in 2021 vs. the University of Delaware this Saturday to begin the 6-game spring regular season at the FCS level.. (Delaware will visit Orono on Sep. 4 to kick off the fall season).

Head coach Nick Charlton joined The Drive on Monday, as he will every Monday during the season, to preview the unique opening week ahead for Maine football.