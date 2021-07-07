Nick Mayo Making His Impact On The B League in Japan
Former Messalonskee basketball star and Eastern Kentucky grad Nick Mayo joined The Morning Line to discuss where his career stands now and what is happening for him this summer.
We also find out a story about how a fortune cookie changed his hoop plans and where he was going to play.
Catch up on all of that and find out the differences Nick has noticed from playing basketball in the US and abroad.
You can listen to the full conversation again here.