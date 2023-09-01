Nokomis Boys Beat Belfast 5-3

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Belfast Lions 5-3 in Belfast to open their 2023 season on Friday, September 1st.

Scoring for Nokomis were

Connor Sides 4 goals

Jacob Neumeyer 1 goal

Nicky Scharf 2 assists

Drew Grant 1 assist

Jonah Van Deventer 1 assist

Scoring for Belfast were

Hayden Brimer 2 goals

Miles Tolliver 1 goal and 1 assist

Adam Tomalty 1 assist

Joseph Lemon 1 assist.

Thanks to Coach Brandon Fuller for the scoring recap.

Nokomis begins the season at 1-0 and will host Oceanside on Tuesday, September 5th at 3:30 p.m.

Belfast is 0-1. They will play at Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, September 5th at 3:30 p.m.

