Nokomis Boys Rally to Beat Hampden Academy 44-41 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Nokomis-Hampden Academy Boys Basketball Preseason Scrimmage November 29, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 44-41 in a preseason scrimmage at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, November 29th.

The Warriors had 8 players with 2 boys injured. The defending State Class A Champions served notice that they would be contenders in 2022-23, even without the Flagg twins (Cooper and Ace) who had transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.

Hampden took an early 12-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 21-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 32-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The 4th Quarter belonged to the Warriors, as they outscored Hampden Academy 21-9.

Nokomis was led by Alex Grant and Seth Bowden who each had 12 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers, with 4 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Alex Grant drained 4 3's, Seth Bowden had 2 3-pointers and Owen Sides had 1 3-pointer. Nokomis was 9-13 from the free throw line

Hampden Academy had was led by Landon Gabric with 10 points while Zachary McLaughlin had 9 points. The Broncos had 4 3-pointers. Gabric had 2 3's while Brandon Butterfield and Andrew Day each had 1 3-pointer. Hampden Academy was 3-3 from the free throw line.

Nokomis opens the regular season on Tuesday, December 13th at Bangor at 6:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy opens the regular season on Friday, December 9th at Camden Hills at 7 p.m.

Line Score

      1   2    3    4    T
Nokomis Boys48112144
Hampden Boys12911941

 

Box Score

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Owen Sides511--
Alex Grant12-4--
Jeff Carr0----
Owen Buck0----
Grady Hartsgrove92-56
Connor Sides52-13
Seth Bowden122222
Madden White1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS4477913

Hampden Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sawyer Worcester0----
Brandon Butterfield3-1--
Aiden Kochedoerfer0----
Kade Bartlett0----
Liam Henaghen0----
Nick Johnston0----
Zachary McLaughlin94-11
Landon Gabric1022--
Andrew Day721--
Kaysen Wildman21---
Andy Henaghan42---
JJ Wolfington62-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS4113433
Check out a few photos from the game

Nokomis-Hampden Boys Basketball Scrimmage

The Nokomis Warriors Boys Basketball Team traveled to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos in a pre-season scrimmage on Tuesday, November 29th.
