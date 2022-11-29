Nokomis Boys Rally to Beat Hampden Academy 44-41 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 44-41 in a preseason scrimmage at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, November 29th.

The Warriors had 8 players with 2 boys injured. The defending State Class A Champions served notice that they would be contenders in 2022-23, even without the Flagg twins (Cooper and Ace) who had transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.

Hampden took an early 12-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 21-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 32-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The 4th Quarter belonged to the Warriors, as they outscored Hampden Academy 21-9.

Nokomis was led by Alex Grant and Seth Bowden who each had 12 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers, with 4 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Alex Grant drained 4 3's, Seth Bowden had 2 3-pointers and Owen Sides had 1 3-pointer. Nokomis was 9-13 from the free throw line

Hampden Academy had was led by Landon Gabric with 10 points while Zachary McLaughlin had 9 points. The Broncos had 4 3-pointers. Gabric had 2 3's while Brandon Butterfield and Andrew Day each had 1 3-pointer. Hampden Academy was 3-3 from the free throw line.

Nokomis opens the regular season on Tuesday, December 13th at Bangor at 6:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy opens the regular season on Friday, December 9th at Camden Hills at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 4 8 11 21 44 Hampden Boys 12 9 11 9 41

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Owen Sides 5 1 1 - - Alex Grant 12 - 4 - - Jeff Carr 0 - - - - Owen Buck 0 - - - - Grady Hartsgrove 9 2 - 5 6 Connor Sides 5 2 - 1 3 Seth Bowden 12 2 2 2 2 Madden White 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 7 7 9 13

Hampden Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sawyer Worcester 0 - - - - Brandon Butterfield 3 - 1 - - Aiden Kochedoerfer 0 - - - - Kade Bartlett 0 - - - - Liam Henaghen 0 - - - - Nick Johnston 0 - - - - Zachary McLaughlin 9 4 - 1 1 Landon Gabric 10 2 2 - - Andrew Day 7 2 1 - - Kaysen Wildman 2 1 - - - Andy Henaghan 4 2 - - - JJ Wolfington 6 2 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 41 13 4 3 3

