Nokomis Boys Rally to Beat Hampden Academy 44-41 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 44-41 in a preseason scrimmage at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, November 29th.
The Warriors had 8 players with 2 boys injured. The defending State Class A Champions served notice that they would be contenders in 2022-23, even without the Flagg twins (Cooper and Ace) who had transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.
Hampden took an early 12-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 21-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 32-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The 4th Quarter belonged to the Warriors, as they outscored Hampden Academy 21-9.
Nokomis was led by Alex Grant and Seth Bowden who each had 12 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers, with 4 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Alex Grant drained 4 3's, Seth Bowden had 2 3-pointers and Owen Sides had 1 3-pointer. Nokomis was 9-13 from the free throw line
Hampden Academy had was led by Landon Gabric with 10 points while Zachary McLaughlin had 9 points. The Broncos had 4 3-pointers. Gabric had 2 3's while Brandon Butterfield and Andrew Day each had 1 3-pointer. Hampden Academy was 3-3 from the free throw line.
Nokomis opens the regular season on Tuesday, December 13th at Bangor at 6:30 p.m.
Hampden Academy opens the regular season on Friday, December 9th at Camden Hills at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Boys
|4
|8
|11
|21
|44
|Hampden Boys
|12
|9
|11
|9
|41
Box Score
Nokomis
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Owen Sides
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Alex Grant
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Jeff Carr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Buck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady Hartsgrove
|9
|2
|-
|5
|6
|Connor Sides
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|Seth Bowden
|12
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Madden White
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|7
|7
|9
|13
Hampden Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sawyer Worcester
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Butterfield
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Aiden Kochedoerfer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kade Bartlett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liam Henaghen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Johnston
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zachary McLaughlin
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|Landon Gabric
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Andrew Day
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Kaysen Wildman
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Andy Henaghan
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|JJ Wolfington
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|41
|13
|4
|3
|3
Check out a few photos from the game