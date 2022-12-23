Nokomis’ Camryn King Voted Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Camryn King who was voted Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

We had 8 worthy nominees for Week 2. They were:

Aaron Donovan - Hampden Academy Goalie - Donovan had 50 saves in the Hampden Academy-Bangor 2-2 draw on December 14th

Makayla Emerson - Old Town - Emerson had 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the Coyote's 67-23 win over Hermon on December 15th

Brady Hews - Orono - Had a game-high 23 points in Orono's 93-38 win over Hermon on December 15

Charlie Houghton - Dirigo - Houghton scored his 1000th career point in Dirigo's win over Buckfield on December 14th.

Cassidy Ireland - Bangor - Ireland had 16 points including 3 3-pointers in Bangor's 56-38 win over Nokomis on December 13

Camryn King - Nokomis - King had a game-high 20 points for the Warriors including 2 3's in their 56-38 loss to Bangor on December 13

Brynn Lavigueur - Brewer -The freshman set a MDI pool record in the 100 yard breast stroke on December 15 with a time of 1:08.48

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth - Mercier had 28 points, and went 10-10 from the free throw line in Ellsworth's 84-50 victory over MDI on December 14.

King now joins Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet?How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660