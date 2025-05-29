The Nokomis Warriors beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 4-1 on Thursday, May 29th.

The Warriors outhit Lawrence 8-2 but committed 5 errors in the game while Lawrence committed 2.

Seth Bowden picked up the win for Nokomis. He pitched a complete game, giving up 2 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out and walked 3.

Owen Buck leading off was 3-4 for Nokomis. Buck swiped 3 bases. Isaac Furrow was 2-3. Owen Menar was 1-4 with a double, driving in a run. Tom Nyce,and Seth Bowden each had a single.

Michel Hamlin took the loss going 6.0 inning allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Dawson Moore and Michael Hamlin each singled for the Bulldogs.

Nokomis is now 10-4. They play at Cony on Friday, May 30th at 4:15

Lawrence is now 7-7. They play at Winslow on Saturday, May 31st at 4:30

