Husson has the Rookie of the week in the North Atlantic Conference women’s soccer weekly awards

Megan Buddemeyer recognized this week after scoring two goals

McKenna Brodeur of UMaine-Farmington had 5 goals and 2 assists last week and is the NAC Player of the week.

Husson has the men’s soccer co-player of the week in the NAC

Jordi Cabau had a hat trick Saturday, and logged an assist Thursday – he leads the NAC with 9 goals this season

Gracien Mukwa of UMaine-Farmington is the NAC rookie of the week with 2 goals and 2 assists last week

Maine Maritime Academy has two of the volleyball NAC awards.

Rachel Melampy is the league Player of the Week leading the Mariners to a pair of conference wins last week.

The Mariners Katie Albritton is the league rookie of the week for her play in MMA's two wins

For more details see the release from the NAC.