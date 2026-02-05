Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings Entering Last Day of Regular Season

It all comes down to this afternoon and tonight! Today is the last day of the 2025-26 High School Basketball Regular Season, and while most teams have completed their 18-game season, there are still a handful of games to be played that will impact the final Heal Point standings.

Here are the Northern Maine standings as of Thursday morning, February 5th. We will post the final standings for Northern and Southern Maine tomorrow.

Girls

Class A Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mt. Ararat16-1145.000
2Hampden Academy13-463.148
3Camden Hills14-3114.691
4Bangor13-4103.642
5Edward Little13-4103.642
6Brunswick7-1044.630
7Lewiston9-843.395
8Brewer5-1225.062
9Skowhegan`7-1021.975
10Messalonskee3-142.346
11Oxford Hills1-160.556
12Mt. Blue0-170.000

Remaining games

  • Mt. Ararat vs. Brunswick
  • Hampden Academy vs. Bangor
  • Camden Hills vs. Brewer
  • Edward Little vs. Lewiston
  • Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee
  • Oxford Hills vs. Mt. Blue

Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gardiner16-1147.654
2Old Town14-4147.531
3Presque Isle13-5112.346
4Hermon10-8109.136
5Ellsworth11-7101.605
6MDI12-699.815
7Lawrene12-597.222
8Erskine Academy14-384.815
9Cony`9-873.086
10John Bapst8-1050.062
11Belfast4-1429.630
12Nokomis2-1513.148
13Waterville2-156.605

Remaining Games

  • Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley
  • Lawrence vs. Erskine Academy
  • Cony vs. Leavitt
  • Nokomis vs. MCI
  • Waterville vs. Morse

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy18-0171.358
2GSA16-2128.025
3Foxcroft15-3103.457
4Dexter/PCHS10-865.185
5Caribou9-958.395
6Calais8-1054.198
7Sumner8-952.160
8Orono7-1137.593
9Central`6-1232.469
10Houlton4-1328.086
11Washington Academy4-1323.025
12Fort Kent4-1320.370
13Bucksport5-1315.802
14MCI3-1410.926

Remaining Games

  • Sumner vs. Washington Academy
  • Houlton vs. Fort Kent
  • MCI vs. Nokomis

Class D Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian18-0187.654
2Machias16-2132.963
3Central Aroostook17-1117.099
4Penobscot Valley13-5100.988
5Southern Aroostook14-487.037
6Woodland9-964.753
7Narraguagus9-960.802
8Schenck7-1142.654
9Stearns`7-1133.889
10Fort Fairfield7-1133.086
11Penquis Valley5-1326.296
12Hodgdon7-1122.099
13Madawaska3-1520.062
14Lee Academy3-1414.052

Class S Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom17-1121.358
2Katahdin16-2112.469
3Jonesport-Beals10-866.543
4Deer Isle-Stonington10-851.420
5Ashland10-845.309
6Shead7-1125.247
7Van Buren7-1117.222
8Easton6-1215.185
9Washburn`2-161.111
10East Grand0-180.000

Boys 

Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills16-1158.827
2Edward Little13-4112.284
3Brunswick13-4103.395
4Lewiston10-781.481
5Bangor9-873.086
6Mt. Blue9-858.272
7Hampden Academy9-858.272
8Skowhegan8-944.815
9Brewer`6-1135.864
10Oxford Hills4-1330.432
11Messalonskee4-1321.605
12Mt. Ararat2-157.593

Remaining games

  • Camden Hills vs. Brewer
  • Edward Little vs. Lewiston
  • Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat
  • Bangor vs. Hampden Academy
  • Mt. Blue vs. Oxford Hills
  • Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee

Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hermon16-2168.642
2Cony15-2156.420
3Gardiner15-2145.617
4MDI15-3126.111
5Ellsworth14-4122.160
6Erskine Academy13-477.037
7Belfast7-1161.358
8Presque Isle9-951.420
9John Bapst`4-1427.099
10Nokomis4-1324.938
11Lawrence3-1420.864
12Waterville3-1416.790
13Old Town2-169.383

Remaining Games

  • Cony vs. Leavitt
  • Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley
  • Erskine Academy vs. Lawrence
  • Nokomis vs. MCI
  • Waterville vs. Morse

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou15-3154.691
2Mattanawcook Academy15-3121.790
3Fort Kent11-6117.593
4Foxcroft Academy14-4107.160
5Washington Academy11-771.728
6Sumner10-760.864
7Orono11-753.086
8Calais7-1038.951
9Dexter`7-1028.889
10Bucksport5-1227.222
11MCI5-1226.914
12GSA5-1323.210
13Central4-1321.420
14Houlton0-170.000

Remaining Games

  • Fort Kent vs. Houlton
  • Sumner vs. Bucksport
  • Calais vs. Woodland
  • Dexter vs. Piscataquis
  • MCI vs. Nokomis
  • Central vs. Penquis

Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias17-1165.494
2Madawaska15-3143.333
3Fort Fairfield15-3137.037
4Bangor Christian16-2132.716
5Hodgdon12-696.975
6Woodland11-686.235
7Central Aroostook12-673.457
8Schenck10-769.815
9Penobscot Valley`10-767.901
10Stearns11-658.148
11Narraguagus9-943.457
12Piscataquis8-941.235
13Southern Aroostook8-1037.222
14Lee Academy2-157.901
15Penquis Valley2-154.198

Remaining Games

  • Woodland vs. Calais
  • Schenck vs. Stearns
  • Penobscot Valley vs. Lee Academy
  • Piscataquis vs. Dexter
  • Southern Aroostook vs. Katahdin
  • Penquis vs. Central

Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals11-764.198
2Easton12-663.148
3Katahdin10-851.543
4Washburn9-935.370
5Shead8-1034.815
6Van Buren5-1310.494
7Wisdom5-1310.494
8Deer Isle-Stonington2-164.444
9East Grand`2-141.250
10Ashland0-180.000
