It all comes down to this afternoon and tonight! Today is the last day of the 2025-26 High School Basketball Regular Season, and while most teams have completed their 18-game season, there are still a handful of games to be played that will impact the final Heal Point standings.

Here are the Northern Maine standings as of Thursday morning, February 5th. We will post the final standings for Northern and Southern Maine tomorrow.

Girls

Class A Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mt. Ararat 16-1 145.000 2 Hampden Academy 13-4 63.148 3 Camden Hills 14-3 114.691 4 Bangor 13-4 103.642 5 Edward Little 13-4 103.642 6 Brunswick 7-10 44.630 7 Lewiston 9-8 43.395 8 Brewer 5-12 25.062 9 Skowhegan ` 7-10 21.975 10 Messalonskee 3-14 2.346 11 Oxford Hills 1-16 0.556 12 Mt. Blue 0-17 0.000

Remaining games

Mt. Ararat vs. Brunswick

Hampden Academy vs. Bangor

Camden Hills vs. Brewer

Edward Little vs. Lewiston

Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee

Oxford Hills vs. Mt. Blue

Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gardiner 16-1 147.654 2 Old Town 14-4 147.531 3 Presque Isle 13-5 112.346 4 Hermon 10-8 109.136 5 Ellsworth 11-7 101.605 6 MDI 12-6 99.815 7 Lawrene 12-5 97.222 8 Erskine Academy 14-3 84.815 9 Cony ` 9-8 73.086 10 John Bapst 8-10 50.062 11 Belfast 4-14 29.630 12 Nokomis 2-15 13.148 13 Waterville 2-15 6.605

Remaining Games

Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley

Lawrence vs. Erskine Academy

Cony vs. Leavitt

Nokomis vs. MCI

Waterville vs. Morse

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 18-0 171.358 2 GSA 16-2 128.025 3 Foxcroft 15-3 103.457 4 Dexter/PCHS 10-8 65.185 5 Caribou 9-9 58.395 6 Calais 8-10 54.198 7 Sumner 8-9 52.160 8 Orono 7-11 37.593 9 Central ` 6-12 32.469 10 Houlton 4-13 28.086 11 Washington Academy 4-13 23.025 12 Fort Kent 4-13 20.370 13 Bucksport 5-13 15.802 14 MCI 3-14 10.926

Remaining Games

Sumner vs. Washington Academy

Houlton vs. Fort Kent

MCI vs. Nokomis

Class D Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 18-0 187.654 2 Machias 16-2 132.963 3 Central Aroostook 17-1 117.099 4 Penobscot Valley 13-5 100.988 5 Southern Aroostook 14-4 87.037 6 Woodland 9-9 64.753 7 Narraguagus 9-9 60.802 8 Schenck 7-11 42.654 9 Stearns ` 7-11 33.889 10 Fort Fairfield 7-11 33.086 11 Penquis Valley 5-13 26.296 12 Hodgdon 7-11 22.099 13 Madawaska 3-15 20.062 14 Lee Academy 3-14 14.052

Class S Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 17-1 121.358 2 Katahdin 16-2 112.469 3 Jonesport-Beals 10-8 66.543 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 10-8 51.420 5 Ashland 10-8 45.309 6 Shead 7-11 25.247 7 Van Buren 7-11 17.222 8 Easton 6-12 15.185 9 Washburn ` 2-16 1.111 10 East Grand 0-18 0.000

Boys

Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 16-1 158.827 2 Edward Little 13-4 112.284 3 Brunswick 13-4 103.395 4 Lewiston 10-7 81.481 5 Bangor 9-8 73.086 6 Mt. Blue 9-8 58.272 7 Hampden Academy 9-8 58.272 8 Skowhegan 8-9 44.815 9 Brewer ` 6-11 35.864 10 Oxford Hills 4-13 30.432 11 Messalonskee 4-13 21.605 12 Mt. Ararat 2-15 7.593

Remaining games

Camden Hills vs. Brewer

Edward Little vs. Lewiston

Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat

Bangor vs. Hampden Academy

Mt. Blue vs. Oxford Hills

Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee

Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 16-2 168.642 2 Cony 15-2 156.420 3 Gardiner 15-2 145.617 4 MDI 15-3 126.111 5 Ellsworth 14-4 122.160 6 Erskine Academy 13-4 77.037 7 Belfast 7-11 61.358 8 Presque Isle 9-9 51.420 9 John Bapst ` 4-14 27.099 10 Nokomis 4-13 24.938 11 Lawrence 3-14 20.864 12 Waterville 3-14 16.790 13 Old Town 2-16 9.383

Remaining Games

Cony vs. Leavitt

Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley

Erskine Academy vs. Lawrence

Nokomis vs. MCI

Waterville vs. Morse

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 15-3 154.691 2 Mattanawcook Academy 15-3 121.790 3 Fort Kent 11-6 117.593 4 Foxcroft Academy 14-4 107.160 5 Washington Academy 11-7 71.728 6 Sumner 10-7 60.864 7 Orono 11-7 53.086 8 Calais 7-10 38.951 9 Dexter ` 7-10 28.889 10 Bucksport 5-12 27.222 11 MCI 5-12 26.914 12 GSA 5-13 23.210 13 Central 4-13 21.420 14 Houlton 0-17 0.000

Remaining Games

Fort Kent vs. Houlton

Sumner vs. Bucksport

Calais vs. Woodland

Dexter vs. Piscataquis

MCI vs. Nokomis

Central vs. Penquis

Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 17-1 165.494 2 Madawaska 15-3 143.333 3 Fort Fairfield 15-3 137.037 4 Bangor Christian 16-2 132.716 5 Hodgdon 12-6 96.975 6 Woodland 11-6 86.235 7 Central Aroostook 12-6 73.457 8 Schenck 10-7 69.815 9 Penobscot Valley ` 10-7 67.901 10 Stearns 11-6 58.148 11 Narraguagus 9-9 43.457 12 Piscataquis 8-9 41.235 13 Southern Aroostook 8-10 37.222 14 Lee Academy 2-15 7.901 15 Penquis Valley 2-15 4.198

Remaining Games

Woodland vs. Calais

Schenck vs. Stearns

Penobscot Valley vs. Lee Academy

Piscataquis vs. Dexter

Southern Aroostook vs. Katahdin

Penquis vs. Central

Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 11-7 64.198 2 Easton 12-6 63.148 3 Katahdin 10-8 51.543 4 Washburn 9-9 35.370 5 Shead 8-10 34.815 6 Van Buren 5-13 10.494 7 Wisdom 5-13 10.494 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-16 4.444 9 East Grand ` 2-14 1.250 10 Ashland 0-18 0.000

