Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings Entering Last Day of Regular Season
It all comes down to this afternoon and tonight! Today is the last day of the 2025-26 High School Basketball Regular Season, and while most teams have completed their 18-game season, there are still a handful of games to be played that will impact the final Heal Point standings.
Here are the Northern Maine standings as of Thursday morning, February 5th. We will post the final standings for Northern and Southern Maine tomorrow.
Girls
Class A Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mt. Ararat
|16-1
|145.000
|2
|Hampden Academy
|13-4
|63.148
|3
|Camden Hills
|14-3
|114.691
|4
|Bangor
|13-4
|103.642
|5
|Edward Little
|13-4
|103.642
|6
|Brunswick
|7-10
|44.630
|7
|Lewiston
|9-8
|43.395
|8
|Brewer
|5-12
|25.062
|9
|Skowhegan
|`
|7-10
|21.975
|10
|Messalonskee
|3-14
|2.346
|11
|Oxford Hills
|1-16
|0.556
|12
|Mt. Blue
|0-17
|0.000
Remaining games
- Mt. Ararat vs. Brunswick
- Hampden Academy vs. Bangor
- Camden Hills vs. Brewer
- Edward Little vs. Lewiston
- Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee
- Oxford Hills vs. Mt. Blue
Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gardiner
|16-1
|147.654
|2
|Old Town
|14-4
|147.531
|3
|Presque Isle
|13-5
|112.346
|4
|Hermon
|10-8
|109.136
|5
|Ellsworth
|11-7
|101.605
|6
|MDI
|12-6
|99.815
|7
|Lawrene
|12-5
|97.222
|8
|Erskine Academy
|14-3
|84.815
|9
|Cony
|`
|9-8
|73.086
|10
|John Bapst
|8-10
|50.062
|11
|Belfast
|4-14
|29.630
|12
|Nokomis
|2-15
|13.148
|13
|Waterville
|2-15
|6.605
Remaining Games
- Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley
- Lawrence vs. Erskine Academy
- Cony vs. Leavitt
- Nokomis vs. MCI
- Waterville vs. Morse
Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|18-0
|171.358
|2
|GSA
|16-2
|128.025
|3
|Foxcroft
|15-3
|103.457
|4
|Dexter/PCHS
|10-8
|65.185
|5
|Caribou
|9-9
|58.395
|6
|Calais
|8-10
|54.198
|7
|Sumner
|8-9
|52.160
|8
|Orono
|7-11
|37.593
|9
|Central
|`
|6-12
|32.469
|10
|Houlton
|4-13
|28.086
|11
|Washington Academy
|4-13
|23.025
|12
|Fort Kent
|4-13
|20.370
|13
|Bucksport
|5-13
|15.802
|14
|MCI
|3-14
|10.926
Remaining Games
- Sumner vs. Washington Academy
- Houlton vs. Fort Kent
- MCI vs. Nokomis
Class D Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|18-0
|187.654
|2
|Machias
|16-2
|132.963
|3
|Central Aroostook
|17-1
|117.099
|4
|Penobscot Valley
|13-5
|100.988
|5
|Southern Aroostook
|14-4
|87.037
|6
|Woodland
|9-9
|64.753
|7
|Narraguagus
|9-9
|60.802
|8
|Schenck
|7-11
|42.654
|9
|Stearns
|`
|7-11
|33.889
|10
|Fort Fairfield
|7-11
|33.086
|11
|Penquis Valley
|5-13
|26.296
|12
|Hodgdon
|7-11
|22.099
|13
|Madawaska
|3-15
|20.062
|14
|Lee Academy
|3-14
|14.052
Class S Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|17-1
|121.358
|2
|Katahdin
|16-2
|112.469
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|10-8
|66.543
|4
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|10-8
|51.420
|5
|Ashland
|10-8
|45.309
|6
|Shead
|7-11
|25.247
|7
|Van Buren
|7-11
|17.222
|8
|Easton
|6-12
|15.185
|9
|Washburn
|`
|2-16
|1.111
|10
|East Grand
|0-18
|0.000
Boys
Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|16-1
|158.827
|2
|Edward Little
|13-4
|112.284
|3
|Brunswick
|13-4
|103.395
|4
|Lewiston
|10-7
|81.481
|5
|Bangor
|9-8
|73.086
|6
|Mt. Blue
|9-8
|58.272
|7
|Hampden Academy
|9-8
|58.272
|8
|Skowhegan
|8-9
|44.815
|9
|Brewer
|`
|6-11
|35.864
|10
|Oxford Hills
|4-13
|30.432
|11
|Messalonskee
|4-13
|21.605
|12
|Mt. Ararat
|2-15
|7.593
Remaining games
- Camden Hills vs. Brewer
- Edward Little vs. Lewiston
- Brunswick vs. Mt. Ararat
- Bangor vs. Hampden Academy
- Mt. Blue vs. Oxford Hills
- Skowhegan vs. Messalonskee
Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|16-2
|168.642
|2
|Cony
|15-2
|156.420
|3
|Gardiner
|15-2
|145.617
|4
|MDI
|15-3
|126.111
|5
|Ellsworth
|14-4
|122.160
|6
|Erskine Academy
|13-4
|77.037
|7
|Belfast
|7-11
|61.358
|8
|Presque Isle
|9-9
|51.420
|9
|John Bapst
|`
|4-14
|27.099
|10
|Nokomis
|4-13
|24.938
|11
|Lawrence
|3-14
|20.864
|12
|Waterville
|3-14
|16.790
|13
|Old Town
|2-16
|9.383
Remaining Games
- Cony vs. Leavitt
- Gardiner vs. Medomak Valley
- Erskine Academy vs. Lawrence
- Nokomis vs. MCI
- Waterville vs. Morse
Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|15-3
|154.691
|2
|Mattanawcook Academy
|15-3
|121.790
|3
|Fort Kent
|11-6
|117.593
|4
|Foxcroft Academy
|14-4
|107.160
|5
|Washington Academy
|11-7
|71.728
|6
|Sumner
|10-7
|60.864
|7
|Orono
|11-7
|53.086
|8
|Calais
|7-10
|38.951
|9
|Dexter
|`
|7-10
|28.889
|10
|Bucksport
|5-12
|27.222
|11
|MCI
|5-12
|26.914
|12
|GSA
|5-13
|23.210
|13
|Central
|4-13
|21.420
|14
|Houlton
|0-17
|0.000
Remaining Games
- Fort Kent vs. Houlton
- Sumner vs. Bucksport
- Calais vs. Woodland
- Dexter vs. Piscataquis
- MCI vs. Nokomis
- Central vs. Penquis
Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|17-1
|165.494
|2
|Madawaska
|15-3
|143.333
|3
|Fort Fairfield
|15-3
|137.037
|4
|Bangor Christian
|16-2
|132.716
|5
|Hodgdon
|12-6
|96.975
|6
|Woodland
|11-6
|86.235
|7
|Central Aroostook
|12-6
|73.457
|8
|Schenck
|10-7
|69.815
|9
|Penobscot Valley
|`
|10-7
|67.901
|10
|Stearns
|11-6
|58.148
|11
|Narraguagus
|9-9
|43.457
|12
|Piscataquis
|8-9
|41.235
|13
|Southern Aroostook
|8-10
|37.222
|14
|Lee Academy
|2-15
|7.901
|15
|Penquis Valley
|2-15
|4.198
Remaining Games
- Woodland vs. Calais
- Schenck vs. Stearns
- Penobscot Valley vs. Lee Academy
- Piscataquis vs. Dexter
- Southern Aroostook vs. Katahdin
- Penquis vs. Central
Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|11-7
|64.198
|2
|Easton
|12-6
|63.148
|3
|Katahdin
|10-8
|51.543
|4
|Washburn
|9-9
|35.370
|5
|Shead
|8-10
|34.815
|6
|Van Buren
|5-13
|10.494
|7
|Wisdom
|5-13
|10.494
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|2-16
|4.444
|9
|East Grand
|`
|2-14
|1.250
|10
|Ashland
|0-18
|0.000
