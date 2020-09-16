Nuggets Do It Again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA's Western Conference finals by storming back from a three-games-to-one deficit for the second straight series.

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Nuggets trailed by two before allowing just 33 points in the second half of a 104-89 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Denver's comeback follows its rally against Utah in the first round and puts the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

Jamal Murray poured in 40 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 22 rebounds, 16 points and 13 assists. Gary Harris and Jerami Grant each had 14 points in the win.

The Nuggets limited Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to a combined 24 points, with Leonard scoring 14. Montrezl Harrell had a team-high 20 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were trying to reach the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nuggets now prepare for the Lakers. Los Angeles comes off a five-game series win over the Rockets.