Old Town Rallies with 3 Runs in the Bottom of 7th to Walk-Off Hermon 6-5

Trailing 5-3, the Old Town Coyotes scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, with the winning run coming with 2 outs, as Lucas Moore singled in Ian Bouchard and Old Town walked-off Hermon, winning 6-5 on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Gabe Gifford started on the mound for Old Town. Gifford went 4.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 11 and walked 8. Owen Rand went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Jordan Craft picked up the win, pitching the 7th inning.

Gabe Gifford batting lead-off reached base 4 times. He had 2 triples, a single and walked once. Jackson Lizzotte had a triple and drove in a run. Brendan Mahaney, Lucas Moore and Matt Brawn singled for the Coyotes.

Chad Willis went 6.0 innings for the Hawks. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 2. Max Hopkins pitched the 7th and was charged with 3 runs, on 2 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 4.

Danny Fowler had a double and drove in a run. Maddox Kinney and Daniel England each had a single for the Hawks.

Old Town is now 4-1. The Coyotes play the Red Riots in Orono on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m

Hermon is now 2-2. They play at Foxcroft Academy against the Ponies on Friday, May 5th at 2 p.m.

