Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week April 24-30 [POLL]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! There were a lot of exceptional performances for the 2nd week of the season, April 24-30 and we weren't lacking for nominees!

Thanks to everyone who submitted a nomination! Check out this week's nominees. You can vote as often as you wish between now and Thursday, May 4th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced Friday morning, May 5th.

Grady Vanidestine - Brewer Baseball - Pitched a complete game striking out 13 and allowing just 2 hits, walking 4 in Brewer's 2-0 win over Ellsworth on April 26th.

- Pitched a complete game striking out 13 and allowing just 2 hits, walking 4 in Brewer's 2-0 win over Ellsworth on April 26th. Mia Coots- Nokomis Softball - Threw a no-hitter in the Warrior's 10-0 win over Oceanside on April 27.

- Threw a no-hitter in the Warrior's 10-0 win over Oceanside on April 27. Sara Young - Brewer Softball - Went 3-0 on the week in circle as Brewer won all 3 games she pitched.

- Went 3-0 on the week in circle as Brewer won all 3 games she pitched. Emma Jameson - Brewer Softbal l - Had a double and home in Brewer's 12-2 win over Lewiston on April 30

l - Had a double and home in Brewer's 12-2 win over Lewiston on April 30 Jenna Sawtelle - Nokomis Softball - Had her 1st home run and single driving in 2 runs in Nokomis' win over Oceanside on April 27

- Had her 1st home run and single driving in 2 runs in Nokomis' win over Oceanside on April 27 Ana Lang - Searsport Softball - Pitched a 10 inning complete game with 27 strikeouts, while allowing just 1 hit and 0 walks in the Viking's 1-0 win over Narraguagus.

- Pitched a 10 inning complete game with 27 strikeouts, while allowing just 1 hit and 0 walks in the Viking's 1-0 win over Narraguagus. Allie Pickering - Bucksport Softball - Allie went 6-9 with 2 doubles, 4 singles, 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored as the Golden Bucks went 3-0 in the week.

- Allie went 6-9 with 2 doubles, 4 singles, 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored as the Golden Bucks went 3-0 in the week. Bella Cirone - Narraguagus Softball - Bella went 1-1 on the week, with 35 strikeouts, 7 hits and 7 walks in 2 games.

- Bella went 1-1 on the week, with 35 strikeouts, 7 hits and 7 walks in 2 games. Anna Connors - Bangor Track - Won the 100 and 200 meter races in the April 29th meet.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 1-6 HERE by Sunday, May 7th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 8th - 11th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, May 12th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.

