Old Town’s Nathan Baker Wins Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Old Town High School's Nathan Baker who won the online voting for the Week 2 Fall High School Athlete of the Week.

Voting was open September 16th - 19th. The nominees for Week 2 were

Ben Arsenault - Orono Boy's Cross Country - Had a winning time of 16:43.80 in the Bucksport Invitational

Baker now joins Ellsworth's Kal Laslie who won the Week 1 Fall High School Athlete of the Week.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.