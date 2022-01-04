Old Town’s Saige Evans Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week for the 2nd Time
Congratulations to Old Town's Saige Evans who was named Big East Girl's Player off the Week for the 2nd time this season.
In Week 3, Evans helped lead the Coyotes to a 2-0 mark, scoring 28 points and ripping down 20 rebounds. She also had 3 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist.
Evans was named Player of the Week in Week 1. Voting is done by the Coaches of the Big East.
On the "Honor Roll" for Week 3 were
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 26 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals
- Maddie Lebel - Hermon - 2 games, 30 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals
- Elizabeth Wyman - Herman - 2 games, 26 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou - 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds
- Mia Henderson - Houlton - 1 game, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals
- Elizabeth Jones - MDi - 2 games, 19 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists
