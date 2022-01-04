Old Town’s Saige Evans Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week for the 2nd Time

Congratulations to Old Town's Saige Evans who was named Big East Girl's Player off the Week for the 2nd time this season.

In Week 3, Evans helped lead the Coyotes to a 2-0 mark, scoring 28 points and ripping down 20 rebounds. She also had 3 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist.

Evans was named Player of the Week in Week 1. Voting is done by the Coaches of the Big East.

On the "Honor Roll" for Week 3 were

Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 26 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals

Maddie Lebel - Hermon - 2 games, 30 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals

Elizabeth Wyman - Herman - 2 games, 26 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou - 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds

Mia Henderson - Houlton - 1 game, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals

Elizabeth Jones - MDi - 2 games, 19 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists

