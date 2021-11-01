On To The High School Regional Finals

There are still two semifinal games to be played in Southern Maine, but all of the other semifinals were played Friday or Saturday in soccer and field hockey. The Northern and Southern Maine finals will be played around the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Find all of your scores and schedules here.

Class A Girls Soccer

#1 Bangor beat #5 Messalonskee 2-0

#3 Brunswick beats #2 Camden Hills 2-1

Northern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Messalonskee High School #3 Brunswick vs. #1 Bangor

Southern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Thornton Academy in Saco #3 Gorham vs #1 Windham

Class A Boys Soccer

#5 Brunswick upset #1 Lewiston 3-2

#2 Camden Hills beat #3 Brewer 5-4

Northern Maine Championship Wednesday 11/3/21 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland #5 Brunswick vs. #2 Camden Hills

Southern Maine Championship Wednesday 11/3/21 at Thornton Academy in Saco #7 Gorham vs. #4 Marshwood / #1 Windham winner – playing Monday 11/1/21 at 5pm

Class B Girls Soccer

#1 Hermon beat #12 Oceanside 6-0

#10 MDI upset #3 Ellsworth 1-0

Northern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Hampden Academy #10 MDI vs. #1 Hermon

Southern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Lewiston High School #2 Yarmouth vs. #1 Cape Elizabeth

Class B Boys Soccer

#4 John Bapst upset #1 Presque Isle 2-1

#2 Winslow beat #3 Ellsworth 2-0

Northern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Hampden Academy #4 John Bapst vs. #2 Winslow

Southern Maine Championship – Wednesday 11/3/21 at Lewiston High School #7 Cape Elizabeth vs. #1 Yarmouth

Class C Girls Soccer

#1 Bucksport beat #4 Central 8-1

#2 Fort Kent beat #3 MCI 3-2

Northern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Hampden Academy #2 Fort Kent vs #1 Bucksport

Southern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Lewiston High School #4 Traip Academy vs. #3 Maranacook

Class C Boys Soccer

#1 Orono beat #4 Bucksport 7-0

#3 Mount View beat #2 Fort Kent 3-1

Northern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Hampden Academy #3 Mount View vs. #1 Orono

Southern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Lewiston High School #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Mount Abram

Class D Girls Soccer

#1 Wisdom beat #4 Madawaska 7-1

#2 PVHS beat #3 Ashland 1-0

Northern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Presque Isle Middle School #2 PVHS vs. #1 Wisdom

Southern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Messalonskee High School #2 Rangeley Lakes vs. #1 North Yarmouth Academy

Class D Boys Soccer

#4 Wisdom upset #1 Bangor Christian 4-3

#2 Lee Academy beat #3 Van Buren 6-0

Northern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Presque Isle Middle School #4 Wisdom vs. #2 Lee Academy

Southern Maine Championship – Tuesday 11/2/21 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland #3 North Yarmouth Academy vs. #1 Islesboro

Class A Field Hockey

#1 Skowhegan beat #5 Messalonskee 4-1

#3 Oxford Hills upset #2 Mt. Ararat 1-0

Northern Maine Championship - #3 Oxford Hills vs. #1 Skowhegan

Southern Maine Championship - #2 Scarborough vs. #1 Cheverus

Class B Field Hockey

#1 Lawrence beat #5 Cony 1-0

#2 Old Town beat #3 Belfast 1-0

Northern Maine Championship - #2 Old Town vs. #1 Lawrence

Southern Maine Championship - #2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 Leavitt/#1 York Winner Playing Monday 11/1

Class C Field Hockey

#1 MCI beat #5 Mountain Valley 3-0

#2 Foxcroft Academy beat #3 Dirigo 2-0

Northern Maine Championship - #2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #1 Maine Central Institute

Southern Maine Championship - #6 Lisbon vs. #1 Winthrop