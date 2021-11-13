Orono’s Ruth White Completes Undefeated Season – Wins New England’s

Orono's Ruth White completed an undefeated season, winning the New England High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 13th at Thetford Vermont.

Ruth finished 1st with a time of 18:44.73 which was a little over 22 seconds than the 2nd fastest finisher.

In the team results, Bonny Eagle finished 2nd, MDI finished 20th, Marshwood 21st, Bangor 26th and Gorham 28th.

Here are the individual Maine results.