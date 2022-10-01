Orono’s Ruth White Sets Course Record at Festival of Champions

Orono's Ruth White continued to demonstrate her dominance of Girls' Cross Country in the State of Maine, winning the 2022 Festival of Champions in Belfast on Saturday, October 1st. The Junior set a course record, with a time of 17:27.15, bettering her record of last year of 17:28.46.

The Top 10 Team Scores were

Bonny Eagle 80 Cumberland (Rhode Island) 100 Orono 196 Marshwood 228 York 268 Cape Elizabeth 278 Falmouth 298 Harwood Union High School (Vermont) 311 Portland 328 MDI 375

The Top 10 individual times were

Ruth White - Orono 17:27.15 Anna Robinson - Royals TC 18:05.93 Cary Drake - York 18:27.11 Amelia Vandongen - MDI 18:37.54 Addy Thibodeau - Bonny Eagle 18:38.07 Thea Crowley - GSA 18:43.6 Hadley Mahoney - Cape Elizabeth 18:47.20 Abby Williams - Waterville 18:49.08 Teanne Ewings - Houlton 18:53.51 Addie Fuller - Marshwood 19:05.89

To see the full individual and team results click HERE

