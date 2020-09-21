Patriots Portfolio Week 2 Patriots at Seattle

On The Morning Line's Patriots Portfolio we reviewed the second week of the NFL Season and the New England Patriots trip to the Pacific Northwest and the NFC West Division to play the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks.

New England had a chance to win on the final possession down by 5 points and Cam Newton made his move on a play that had worked all night long but the Seahawks sniffed it out, and stopped Newton a yard short of the goal line and ended the game with a 35-30 Seattle win.

Russell Wilson threw for 288 yards and completed 21 passes, five of which were touchdown passes.

Cam Newton ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 397 yards and another score.

New England looked good in the loss and the fans of the Patriots most likely left the game in high confidence.

We talked about this being a "good loss" with Mike D'Abate the host of the Locked On Patriots Podcast from Full Press Coverage. We also discussed the initial reactions and feelings of Cam Newton as a Patriot and is this a relationship that can work long term for the two sides.

There were negatives in the loss and we covered those as well, including the apparent lack of a running game for New England, and the way Wilson carved up the Patriots defense.

Take a listen and go through the week two Patriots loss at Seattle.

