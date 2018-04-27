Patriots To Acquire OT Trent Brown In Trade With 49ers

The Patriots are trading the 95th overall pick in the NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers for Trent Brown, who's regarded as one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the league, according to league sources.

The deal, which is pending a physical, will also send the 143rd overall pick to New England.

The 6-foot-8, 355-pound tackle underwent surgery after a shoulder injury ended his season last December.

Brown's contract will expire at the end of the 2018 season, and the 49ers were reportedly looking for a more physical run-blocking tackle.

The 25-year-old Brown and Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who was drafted by the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick Thursday night, are both projected to contribute to the Patriots offensive line during the 2018 season.