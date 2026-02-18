4th Time&#8217;s a Charm #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

4th Time’s a Charm #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The 4th time was a charm as  the #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball team upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 in the Class D semifinal Wednesday morning,

Penobscot Valley led11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Howler took control in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Lady Patriots 16-3 to take a 39-24 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, Rylee Moutlon had 7 points and Lila Cummings had 5 points for the Howlers.

Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 12 points. Rylee Moulton had 11 points. Brooklynn Raymond had 10 points with a pair of 3-pinters and Charlotte Brochu had 10 points. The Lady Howler were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Mary Allen with 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Rivers Bradford had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalski had a pair of 3's and Caroline Walden had a 3-pointere. The Lady Patriots were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley will play #2 Machias on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. for the Class D North Regional Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Penobscot Valley Girls1112161352
Bangor Christian Girls81331337

 

Box Score

Penobscot Valley

#NameFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brooklynn  Raymond422--
3Rylee Moulton55-11
4McKenna  Ireland321-2
10Charlotte Brochu33-46
12Casey Loring0----
13Nicole Solomon0----
20Lila Cummings55-23
30Julia LeBrub0----
31Abby Farley11---
32Paxtyn King0----
TOTALS21183712

Bangor Christian

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Peyton Nash0----
1Mary Allen184312
2Moriah Emerson0----
3Annie Allen0----
4Rivers Bradford721--
10Addison Caldwell0----
11Carley Andrews0----
15Maris Kowalski6-2--
24Caroline Walden3-1--
30Lyndsie Durost0----
33Reese Starbird31-14
TOTALS377726

Photos

Bangor Christian - Penobscot Valley Girls Class D Semifinal

The Bangor Christian Girls took on Penobscot Valley on Wednesday, February 18th in a Class D Northern Maine Semifinal

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket