4th Time’s a Charm #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The 4th time was a charm as the #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball team upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 in the Class D semifinal Wednesday morning,
Penobscot Valley led11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-21 at the end of the 1st Half.
The Howler took control in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Lady Patriots 16-3 to take a 39-24 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, Rylee Moutlon had 7 points and Lila Cummings had 5 points for the Howlers.
Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 12 points. Rylee Moulton had 11 points. Brooklynn Raymond had 10 points with a pair of 3-pinters and Charlotte Brochu had 10 points. The Lady Howler were 7-12 from the free throw line.
Bangor Christian was led by Mary Allen with 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Rivers Bradford had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalski had a pair of 3's and Caroline Walden had a 3-pointere. The Lady Patriots were 2-6 from the free throw line.
Penobscot Valley will play #2 Machias on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. for the Class D North Regional Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Check out the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|11
|12
|16
|13
|52
|Bangor Christian Girls
|8
|13
|3
|13
|37
Box Score
Penobscot Valley
|#
|Name
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Brooklynn Raymond
|4
|2
|2
|-
|-
|3
|Rylee Moulton
|5
|5
|-
|1
|1
|4
|McKenna Ireland
|3
|2
|1
|-
|2
|10
|Charlotte Brochu
|3
|3
|-
|4
|6
|12
|Casey Loring
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lila Cummings
|5
|5
|-
|2
|3
|30
|Julia LeBrub
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Abby Farley
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Paxtyn King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|21
|18
|3
|7
|12
Bangor Christian
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Peyton Nash
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Mary Allen
|18
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Moriah Emerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Annie Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Rivers Bradford
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|10
|Addison Caldwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Maris Kowalski
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|24
|Caroline Walden
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|30
|Lyndsie Durost
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Reese Starbird
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|TOTALS
|37
|7
|7
|2
|6
Photos
Bangor Christian - Penobscot Valley Girls Class D Semifinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper