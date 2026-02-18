The 4th time was a charm as the #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball team upset #1 Bangor Christian 52-37 in the Class D semifinal Wednesday morning,

Penobscot Valley led11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Howler took control in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Lady Patriots 16-3 to take a 39-24 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, Rylee Moutlon had 7 points and Lila Cummings had 5 points for the Howlers.

Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 12 points. Rylee Moulton had 11 points. Brooklynn Raymond had 10 points with a pair of 3-pinters and Charlotte Brochu had 10 points. The Lady Howler were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Mary Allen with 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Rivers Bradford had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalski had a pair of 3's and Caroline Walden had a 3-pointere. The Lady Patriots were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley will play #2 Machias on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. for the Class D North Regional Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Penobscot Valley Girls 11 12 16 13 52 Bangor Christian Girls 8 13 3 13 37

Box Score

Penobscot Valley

# Name FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Brooklynn Raymond 4 2 2 - - 3 Rylee Moulton 5 5 - 1 1 4 McKenna Ireland 3 2 1 - 2 10 Charlotte Brochu 3 3 - 4 6 12 Casey Loring 0 - - - - 13 Nicole Solomon 0 - - - - 20 Lila Cummings 5 5 - 2 3 30 Julia LeBrub 0 - - - - 31 Abby Farley 1 1 - - - 32 Paxtyn King 0 - - - - TOTALS 21 18 3 7 12

Bangor Christian

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Peyton Nash 0 - - - - 1 Mary Allen 18 4 3 1 2 2 Moriah Emerson 0 - - - - 3 Annie Allen 0 - - - - 4 Rivers Bradford 7 2 1 - - 10 Addison Caldwell 0 - - - - 11 Carley Andrews 0 - - - - 15 Maris Kowalski 6 - 2 - - 24 Caroline Walden 3 - 1 - - 30 Lyndsie Durost 0 - - - - 33 Reese Starbird 3 1 - 1 4 TOTALS 37 7 7 2 6

