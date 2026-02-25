PVC Class C and D/ S All-Conference Basketball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their Class C and D/ S All-Conference Basketball Teams on Wednesday, February 25th. Congratulations to all!

Girls 

Class C

1st Team

  • Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Megan House - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Quinn Corrigan - Caribou
  • Lily Bell - Caribou
  • Nola Mason - Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

  • Desiree Adams - Dexter
  • Julianna Cloukey - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Layla Hutchins - GSA
  • Addie Day - Foxcroft Academy
  • Halle Clifford - GSA

3rd Team

  • Chloe De La Cruz - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Sarah Wentworth - Calais
  • Maddie Muth - Foxcroft Academy
  • Nina Mitchell - Orono
  • Bristoll Parritt - Sumner

Honorable Mention

  • Kassidy Lebel - Foxcroft Academy
  • Ella McClintock-Hatch - Dexter
  • Player of the Year - Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Coach of the Year - Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy

Class D/S

1st Team

  • Mary Allen - Bangor Christian
  • Rylee Moulton - PVHS
  • Mia Mills - Jonesport-Beals
  • Aubrey Wood - Machias
  • Lila Cummings - PVHS

2nd Team

  • Brooklyn Raymond - PVHS
  • Loretta Richardson - Machias
  • Mariah Frost - Stearns
  • Annie Allen - Bangor Christian
  • Rivers Bradford - Bangor Christian

3rd Team

  • Kaylin Hamilton - Woodland
  • Karleigh Smith - Woodland
  • Brooklyn Decker - Penquis
  • Harlee Sprague - Schenck
  • Riley Balicki - Jonesport-Beals

Honorable Mention

  • Hayden Soucy - Lee Academy
  • Eden Fraser - Narraguagus
  • Player of the Year  - Mary Allen - Bangor Christian
  • Coach of the Year - Scottie Reynolds

Boys

Class C

1st Team

  • Owen Corrigan - Caribou
  • Aiden Jeffers - Fort Kent
  • Brady Hews - Orono
  • Andrew Oliver - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Lennon McAfee- Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

  • Tobias Naranja - Fort Kent
  • Noah Faulkingham - Washington Academy
  • Landen Belanger - Caribou
  • Kooper McCarthy - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy

3rd Team

  • Logan Crowley - Sumner
  • Bergen Soderberg - Orono
  • Avery Jordan -Mattanawcook Academy
  • Bryce Cooper - Dexter
  • Malcolm Page - GSA

Honorable Mention

  • Frank Milano - Calais
  • Jack Morrison - Bucksport
  • Player of the Year - Owen Corrigan - Caribou
  • Coach of the Year - Chad Cyr

Class D/S

1st Team

  • Rajon Reed - Bangor Christian
  • Mickey Fitzsimmons - Machias
  • Evan Monk - Woodland
  • Brayden Osborne - Schenck
  • Brady Gaw - Piscataquis Community

2nd Team

  • Kaiyden Carter - Machias
  • Anderson Alley - Jonesport-Beals
  • Shayne Grass - Stearns
  • Noah Austin - Penobscot Valley
  • Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian

3rd Team

  • Isacc Traves - Searsport
  • Liam O'Connor - Machias
  • Brae Sonthonax - Narraguagus
  • Gage Brown - Schenck
  • Koben Robinson - Jonesport-Beals

Honorable Mention

  • Jace Roussell - Woodland
  • Jon Andrews - Shead
  • Isaac Sullivan - Shead
  • Player of the Year - Rajon Reed
  • Coach of the Year - Skipper Alley
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports

