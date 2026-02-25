PVC Class C and D/ S All-Conference Basketball Teams
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their Class C and D/ S All-Conference Basketball Teams on Wednesday, February 25th. Congratulations to all!
Girls
Class C
1st Team
- Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
- Megan House - Mattanawcook Academy
- Quinn Corrigan - Caribou
- Lily Bell - Caribou
- Nola Mason - Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team
- Desiree Adams - Dexter
- Julianna Cloukey - Mattanawcook Academy
- Layla Hutchins - GSA
- Addie Day - Foxcroft Academy
- Halle Clifford - GSA
3rd Team
- Chloe De La Cruz - Mattanawcook Academy
- Sarah Wentworth - Calais
- Maddie Muth - Foxcroft Academy
- Nina Mitchell - Orono
- Bristoll Parritt - Sumner
Honorable Mention
- Kassidy Lebel - Foxcroft Academy
- Ella McClintock-Hatch - Dexter
- Player of the Year - Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
- Coach of the Year - Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy
Class D/S
1st Team
- Mary Allen - Bangor Christian
- Rylee Moulton - PVHS
- Mia Mills - Jonesport-Beals
- Aubrey Wood - Machias
- Lila Cummings - PVHS
2nd Team
- Brooklyn Raymond - PVHS
- Loretta Richardson - Machias
- Mariah Frost - Stearns
- Annie Allen - Bangor Christian
- Rivers Bradford - Bangor Christian
3rd Team
- Kaylin Hamilton - Woodland
- Karleigh Smith - Woodland
- Brooklyn Decker - Penquis
- Harlee Sprague - Schenck
- Riley Balicki - Jonesport-Beals
Honorable Mention
- Hayden Soucy - Lee Academy
- Eden Fraser - Narraguagus
- Player of the Year - Mary Allen - Bangor Christian
- Coach of the Year - Scottie Reynolds
Boys
Class C
1st Team
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou
- Aiden Jeffers - Fort Kent
- Brady Hews - Orono
- Andrew Oliver - Mattanawcook Academy
- Lennon McAfee- Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team
- Tobias Naranja - Fort Kent
- Noah Faulkingham - Washington Academy
- Landen Belanger - Caribou
- Kooper McCarthy - Mattanawcook Academy
- Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy
3rd Team
- Logan Crowley - Sumner
- Bergen Soderberg - Orono
- Avery Jordan -Mattanawcook Academy
- Bryce Cooper - Dexter
- Malcolm Page - GSA
Honorable Mention
- Frank Milano - Calais
- Jack Morrison - Bucksport
- Player of the Year - Owen Corrigan - Caribou
- Coach of the Year - Chad Cyr
Class D/S
1st Team
- Rajon Reed - Bangor Christian
- Mickey Fitzsimmons - Machias
- Evan Monk - Woodland
- Brayden Osborne - Schenck
- Brady Gaw - Piscataquis Community
2nd Team
- Kaiyden Carter - Machias
- Anderson Alley - Jonesport-Beals
- Shayne Grass - Stearns
- Noah Austin - Penobscot Valley
- Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian
3rd Team
- Isacc Traves - Searsport
- Liam O'Connor - Machias
- Brae Sonthonax - Narraguagus
- Gage Brown - Schenck
- Koben Robinson - Jonesport-Beals
Honorable Mention
- Jace Roussell - Woodland
- Jon Andrews - Shead
- Isaac Sullivan - Shead
- Player of the Year - Rajon Reed
- Coach of the Year - Skipper Alley
