Augusta's Mark Plummer adds another championship to his already impressive resume. He is Maine Senior Amateur Champion after shooting a 1-under par 71 at Falmouth Country Club and winning the two-day event by two strokes over Ron Dery.

The 65-year-old Plummer finished even par (144) over two rounds, one at the Woodlands Club and one at the Falmouth CC.

Make it a record breaking five Maine Senior Amateur titles for Plummer and add in 13 Maine Amateur Championship wins (No other golfer has won more than six Maine Amateur titles).

MAINE SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP