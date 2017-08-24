Plummer Wins Record 5th Maine Senior Title

David Colt Photography / MSGA

Augusta's Mark Plummer adds another championship to his already impressive resume. He is Maine Senior Amateur Champion after shooting a 1-under par 71 at Falmouth Country Club and winning the two-day event by two strokes over Ron Dery.

The 65-year-old Plummer finished even par (144) over two rounds, one at the Woodlands Club and one at the Falmouth CC.

Make it a record breaking five Maine Senior Amateur titles for Plummer and add in 13 Maine Amateur Championship wins (No other golfer has won more than six Maine Amateur titles).

        MAINE SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

YEAR SITE CHAMPION
1962 Lew Hodges
1963 Bob Marx
1964 Webhannet GC Larry Leete
1965 Larry Leete
1966 Boothbay Region GC Dr. Leonardo Buck
1967 Frank Sample
1968 Rockland GC Dr. Steve Polackwich
1969 Rockland GC Dr. Leonardo Buck
1971 Purpoodock Club n.a.
1971-73 n.a.
1974 Augusta CC Dr. Leonardo Buck
1975-76 n.a.
1977 Bath CC
1978 Springbrook GC Dr. Leonardo Buck
1979-80 n.a.
1981 Freeport CC n.a.
1982-89
1990 Brunswick GC Richard Marshall
1991 Portland CC Dr. Ray Lebel
1992 Purpoodock Club Dick Sheldon
Bunker Spear
1993 York G&TC Bill Bonney
1994 Prouts Neck CC Dick Day
1995 Brunswick GC Dick Sheldon
1996 Poland Spring GC Dr. Ray Lebel
1997 Fairlawn G&CC Paul Renaud
1998 Martindale CC Laddie Deemer
1999 York G&TC Ralph Noel
Sanford CC
2000 Poland Spring GC Brent Mohr
Fairlawn G&CC
2001 Fairlawn G&CC Lowell Watson
Spring Meadows GC
2002 Waterville CC Ralph Noel
Augusta CC
2003 Portland CC Alan Bouchard
Fox Ridge GC
2004 Fox Ridge GC Paul Pelletier
Martindale CC
2005 Biddeford-Saco CC Alan Bouchard
Purpoodock Club
2006 York G&TC Gary Laliberte
Cape Arundel GC
2007 Purpoodock Club Mark Plummer
Portland CC
2008 Cape Arundel GC Mark Plummer
Prouts Neck CC
2009 Natanis GC (Tomahawk) Jim Quinn
2010 Biddeford-Saco CC Ron Lehr
Nonesuch River GC
2011 Waterville CC Mark Plummer
2012 Brunswick GC Mark Plummer
2013 Dunegrass CC Jim Van Fleet
2014 Penobscot Valley CC Lowell Watson
2015 Brunswick GC Gary Manoogian
2016 Biddeford-Saco CC  Ronald Dery

 

 

 

Categories: Articles, Golf, Lists, Local Sports, Maine Sports, News, Newsletter, Sports, Sports History
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top