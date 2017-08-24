Plummer Wins Record 5th Maine Senior Title
Augusta's Mark Plummer adds another championship to his already impressive resume. He is Maine Senior Amateur Champion after shooting a 1-under par 71 at Falmouth Country Club and winning the two-day event by two strokes over Ron Dery.
The 65-year-old Plummer finished even par (144) over two rounds, one at the Woodlands Club and one at the Falmouth CC.
Make it a record breaking five Maine Senior Amateur titles for Plummer and add in 13 Maine Amateur Championship wins (No other golfer has won more than six Maine Amateur titles).
MAINE SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|YEAR
|SITE
|CHAMPION
|1962
|Lew Hodges
|1963
|Bob Marx
|1964
|Webhannet GC
|Larry Leete
|1965
|Larry Leete
|1966
|Boothbay Region GC
|Dr. Leonardo Buck
|1967
|Frank Sample
|1968
|Rockland GC
|Dr. Steve Polackwich
|1969
|Rockland GC
|Dr. Leonardo Buck
|1971
|Purpoodock Club
|n.a.
|1971-73
|n.a.
|1974
|Augusta CC
|Dr. Leonardo Buck
|1975-76
|n.a.
|1977
|Bath CC
|1978
|Springbrook GC
|Dr. Leonardo Buck
|1979-80
|n.a.
|1981
|Freeport CC
|n.a.
|1982-89
|1990
|Brunswick GC
|Richard Marshall
|1991
|Portland CC
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1992
|Purpoodock Club
|Dick Sheldon
|Bunker Spear
|1993
|York G&TC
|Bill Bonney
|1994
|Prouts Neck CC
|Dick Day
|1995
|Brunswick GC
|Dick Sheldon
|1996
|Poland Spring GC
|Dr. Ray Lebel
|1997
|Fairlawn G&CC
|Paul Renaud
|1998
|Martindale CC
|Laddie Deemer
|1999
|York G&TC
|Ralph Noel
|Sanford CC
|2000
|Poland Spring GC
|Brent Mohr
|Fairlawn G&CC
|2001
|Fairlawn G&CC
|Lowell Watson
|Spring Meadows GC
|2002
|Waterville CC
|Ralph Noel
|Augusta CC
|2003
|Portland CC
|Alan Bouchard
|Fox Ridge GC
|2004
|Fox Ridge GC
|Paul Pelletier
|Martindale CC
|2005
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Alan Bouchard
|Purpoodock Club
|2006
|York G&TC
|Gary Laliberte
|Cape Arundel GC
|2007
|Purpoodock Club
|Mark Plummer
|Portland CC
|2008
|Cape Arundel GC
|Mark Plummer
|Prouts Neck CC
|2009
|Natanis GC (Tomahawk)
|Jim Quinn
|2010
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Ron Lehr
|Nonesuch River GC
|2011
|Waterville CC
|Mark Plummer
|2012
|Brunswick GC
|Mark Plummer
|2013
|Dunegrass CC
|Jim Van Fleet
|2014
|Penobscot Valley CC
|Lowell Watson
|2015
|Brunswick GC
|Gary Manoogian
|2016
|Biddeford-Saco CC
|Ronald Dery