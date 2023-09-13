Poll: Where does Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA entering ’23-’24?

Believe it or not, the NBA season is right around the corner. Training camp is set to creep up on us in a matter of weeks, with the regular season for the Boston Celtics tipping off six weeks from tonight at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Boston will once again enter the new year as one of the top title favorites, if not the title favorite, led by one of the league's best superstars.

That's the level Jayson Tatum has arrived at - a superstar. He's one of the most notable faces among the new wave of NBA talent 25-or-younger. You can't watch TV without seeing him in a commercial, slinging sandwiches, chips, shoes, you name it.

The video game NBA2K also included Tatum as one of the faces of the "modern era," alongside the likes of LeBron, KD, Steph, Giannis and Embiid.

It's been a consistent climb for Tatum in establishing himself as one of the game's best. But where exactly does he stack up entering his 7th NBA season and on the heels of becoming Boston's first-ever 30-point-per-game scorer?

He was widely viewed as a borderline top-10 player a year ago and did nothing but improve that stock, winning All-Star Game MVP and being named to the 1st Team All-NBA. CBS Sports lists Tatum as the 7th-best player in the game entering '23-'24, with only Embiid (No. 6), Durant (No. 5), Luka (No. 4), Steph (No. 3), Giannis (No. 2) and Jokic (No. 1) ahead of him.

Do you feel that's the right spot for Tatum?

The same list also slotted Jaylen Brown at No. 24, down five spots from his ranking last year at No. 19. Is that an accurate placement for the guy who owns the largest contract in league history?