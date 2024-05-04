Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Friday May 3

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 3rd.

Baseball

Belfast 11 Waterville 6

Boothbay 15 Winslow 1

Brunswick 7 Medomak Valley 0

Bucksport 10 Searspot 0

Camden Hills 4 Oceanside 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 4 Mattanawcook Academy 3

Ellsworth 9 Bangor 7

Fryeburg Academy 12 Lake Region 0

Gardiner 8 Erskine Academy 3

GSA 4 Mattanawcook Academy 3

Gorham 4 Marshwood 3

Greely 8 Freeport 5

Hampden Academy 2 Brewer 1

Houlton 5 Calais 4

Katahdin 8 Madawaska 2

Katahdin 10 Madawaska 0

Lawrence 4 Cony 3

Leavitt 5 Lincoln Academy 4

Lee Academy 12 Penobscot Valley 5

Madison 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Maranacook 8 Lisbon 0

Messalonskee 17 Nokomis 5

Monmouth Academy 7 Sacopee Valley 5

Mount View 5 Orono 2

Mountain Valley 13 Winthrop 2

Noble 6 Westrook 4

Old Town 3 John Bapst 1

Oxford Hills 6 Edward Little 2

Saint Dominic 4 Mount Abram 2

Scarborough 5 South Portland 4

Schenck 14 Penquis Valley 2

Stearns 2 Piscataquis 0

Stearns 2 Greenville 0

Thornton Academy 10 Bonny Eagle 0

Washburn 18 Central Aroostook 6

Wells 9 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Windham 6 Biddeford 0

Yarmouth 5 Mount Ararat 0

Softball

Belfast 20 Waterville 0

Bonny Eagle 9 Berwick Academy 8

Bonny Eagle 9 Marshwood 7

Bucksport 11 Searsport 1

Central Aroostook 20 Washburn 0

Ellsworth 8 Bangor 5

Gardiner 15 Erskine Academy 0

Gorham 2 Scarborough 1

Hampden Academy 5 Brewer 2

Hall-Dale 7 Winslow 4

Houlton 17 Calais 5

Katahdin 17 Madawaska 0

Katahdin 21 Madawaska 0

Kennebunk 12 Deering 0

Lake Region 3 Fryeburg Academy 1

Lawrence 6 Cony 5

Leavitt 13 Lincoln Academy 3

Lisbon 18 Winthrop 10

Mattanawcook Academy 19 GSA 3

Medomak Valley 15 Brunswick 2

Oceanside 2 Camden Hills 1

Old Town 14 John Bapst 3

Orono 8 Mount View 0

Portland 13 Westbrook 0

Saint Dominic 9 Mount Abram 6

Skowhegan 13 Mount Blue 3

Spruce Mountain 9 Madison 0

Telstar 9 Old Orchard Beach 4

Wells 14 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Windham 23 Falmouth 0

Woodland 17 Bangor Christian 0

Yarmouth 9 Mt. Ararat 5

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.

