Washington Academy Softball Remains Unbeaten – Beating Sumner 10-3

The Washington Academy Lady Raiders remained unbeaten, beating Sumner 10-3 in East Sullivan on Wednesday, May 1st.

Bellas Cirone pitched a complete game for W.A., allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 13 and walked 3.

Sadie Story, the centerfielder went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Avery Cates, the shortstop was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Avery Libby had 2 singles, driving in 2 runs. Grace Dennison, Meadow Rhode and Grace Howard each singled for the Lady Raiders.

Jenna Colby was in the circle for the Tigers. She allowed 11 hits and 10 runs, 8 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Rebekah Perry Lind had a pair of singles, driving in 2 runs. Brooklyn Newenham, Alana Welch, Elsie Carter and Callie Chase all singled for Sumner.

Washington Academy 6-0 plays at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, May 4th at 12 noon.

Sumner, now 3-3 will host Narraguagus on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

