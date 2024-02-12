Poll: With football over, what gets your attention now?

Ugh, the bleakest Monday of the year is upon us. Unless of course you happen to be an NFL coach on the hotseat, then the worst Monday is Black Monday.

But for the rest of us who aren't Chiefs fans basking in the glow of a third Super Bowl title in the last five years and the berth of the NFL's latest dynasty, today is the day that we realize football goes away for seven months.

Sure, the latest iteration of spring football kicks off on March 30 with the United Football League, the merged league between the XFL and USFL, but I'm talking about the real thing here.

So, we've got half a year without football staring us in the face. The NFL drama will keep us going as it gets sprinkled in throughout the off-season, but my standing Sunday afternoon plans are in serious need of a fix to get me through to September.

That being said, I'm one of those odd folks that can sit on the couch watching PGA Tour golf for hours on end, so I think I'll be okay. But what about the rest of you?

This is normally the time of year I tend to get a bit more actively involved in the NBA. Admittedly, up to now, my NBA universe has been very Celtics centric. The Bruins, last week not withstanding, are once again rolling along as one of the top teams in hockey and ready to add to the bandwagon.

Around here, though, based on the several thousands of people we stood outside Alfond Arena with last Friday night, I'm thinking Maine hockey might get an even more fervent boost as the Black Bears make their way toward a potential return to the NCAA tournament.

Where will you turn to take up your sports attention with the NFL season now over? One thing is for sure, thankfully, there's no shortage of options.