Ponies Showed Their Passion In Fierce Comeback Bid vs. Lincoln

In what turned out to be highest vote tallying match-up in Town of the Year history, Lincoln barely edged Dover-Foxcroft with 51.5% of the vote.

On Thursday, The Drive broadcasted from The Center Theater in downtown Dover-Foxcroft, ME, and we were joined by the theater's director Patrick Meyers, as well as the Piscataquis County Ice Arena director Matt Spooner, who talked about their summer drive-in series:

Foxcroft Academy Head of School Arnold Shorey stopped by to talk about his community and also throw a little shade at the opposition:

Toby Nelson, who now serves as the Communications Director, as well as the Boys Basketball Head Coach at Foxcroft Academy, tried with all his might to rally the Ponies: