Last year I came upon the Popcorn Boys on TikTok. They are members of the Easton Boy's Basketball Team, and they go around to the schools in Aroostook County, and give a video review of the popcorn at the schools they play!

Well, yesterday, the Easton Boys, came down to the Cross Insurance Center to play the Wisdom Boys in a Class S Quarterfinal. Prior to their game, they convinced long-time broadcaster Rene Cloukey to join them!

It's so nice to have Rene Cloukey back at the Tournament in Bangor after a year's absence. Rene has been my tablemate courtside for many years, and it's so nice to have him back! Rene's a lot of things, but he doesn't have the TikTok app, so I had to show him this video.

As for the Easton Boys, they had a great showing, and beat Wisdom 83-35. Raiden Cochran had 14 points while Josiah Ellis. had 4 points. They'll be back at the Cross Insurance Center to play #3 Katahdin on Tuesday morning, February 17th at 9 a.m. I'm hearing rumors of a Locker Room Review but we will have to see

Get our free mobile app