Prepping For The NHL Expansion Draft

The NHL Expansion Draft to populate the roster of the Seattle Kraken is Wednesday night.

What might happen and how might the Bruins be impacted is what we discussed with Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media.

The Seattle Kraken will draft 1 player from each team – other than Vegas

• Must take at least 14 forwards, 9 defenseman, 3 goalies (26 of 30)

• Must choose at least 20 players under contract for the 21-22 season

• Players drafted must be a minimum of 60% of the 81.5 Million Dollar salary cap

Boston protected 7 forwards, 3 defenseman and 1 goalie –

• Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic

• Defense: Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo

• Goalie – Dan Vladar

That means the rest of the roster is exposed including :

• Taylor Hall (F), Ondrej Kase (F), David Krejci (F), Karson Kuhlman (F), Sean Kuraly (F), Curtis Lazar (F), Nick Ritchie (F), Chris Wagner (F), Connor Clifton (D), Steven Kampfer (D), Jeremy Lauzon (D), Kevan Miller (D) – retiring, Mike Reilly (D, Jakub Zboril (D), Jaroslav Halak (G), Tuukka Rask (G)

Who does Evan think the Bruins will lose to Seattle? Is there a best case or worst case scenario for the B's in regards to who the Kraken take? Find out in our discussion here.

