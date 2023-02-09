Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31.

Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cummings had 23 points, including 2 3-pointers. He was 5-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Brent Greenlaw had 3 points with a 3-pointer. Dawson Beaulieu had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 13-19 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 9 points while Dylan Bouchard had 8 points including a 3-pointer. Kaymen Sargent also had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 9-8 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Foxcroft Academy on Friday, February 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is 11-6 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Orono on Friday, February 10th.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Vikings Boys3812831
Presque Isle Boys1379837

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kaymen Sargent511--
Owen Carrigan0----
Reece Cavagnaro0----
Brayden Brescia0----
Dylan Bouchard812-2
Tristan Robbins93-34
Henry Hebert2--22
Liam Dee0----
Wesley Lapointe0----
Avery Thibodeau71-56
Landon Belanger0----
Blake Anderson0----
Dawson St. Pierre0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS31631014

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brent Greenlaw511--
Wyatt Young0----
Jasiah Wilson0----
Dawson Beaulieu3-1-2
Brayden Castonguay0----
Benjamin Turner0----
Jack Boone0----
Malachi Cummings235279
Eli Mosher0----
Jack Buck3--34
Michael Langley0----
Jack Hallett3--34
TEAM0----
TOTALS37641319
