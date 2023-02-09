Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]

Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31.

Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cummings had 23 points, including 2 3-pointers. He was 5-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Brent Greenlaw had 3 points with a 3-pointer. Dawson Beaulieu had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 13-19 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 9 points while Dylan Bouchard had 8 points including a 3-pointer. Kaymen Sargent also had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 9-8 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Foxcroft Academy on Friday, February 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is 11-6 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Orono on Friday, February 10th.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Boys 3 8 12 8 31 Presque Isle Boys 13 7 9 8 37

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kaymen Sargent 5 1 1 - - Owen Carrigan 0 - - - - Reece Cavagnaro 0 - - - - Brayden Brescia 0 - - - - Dylan Bouchard 8 1 2 - 2 Tristan Robbins 9 3 - 3 4 Henry Hebert 2 - - 2 2 Liam Dee 0 - - - - Wesley Lapointe 0 - - - - Avery Thibodeau 7 1 - 5 6 Landon Belanger 0 - - - - Blake Anderson 0 - - - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 31 6 3 10 14

Presque Isle