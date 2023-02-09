Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]
Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31.
Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Cummings had 23 points, including 2 3-pointers. He was 5-6 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Brent Greenlaw had 3 points with a 3-pointer. Dawson Beaulieu had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 13-19 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 9 points while Dylan Bouchard had 8 points including a 3-pointer. Kaymen Sargent also had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-14 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle is now 9-8 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Foxcroft Academy on Friday, February 10th at 4:30 p.m.
Caribou is 11-6 with 1 game remaining in the regular season at Orono on Friday, February 10th.
Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Boys
|3
|8
|12
|8
|31
|Presque Isle Boys
|13
|7
|9
|8
|37
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kaymen Sargent
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Owen Carrigan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reece Cavagnaro
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Brescia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Bouchard
|8
|1
|2
|-
|2
|Tristan Robbins
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Henry Hebert
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Liam Dee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley Lapointe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Thibodeau
|7
|1
|-
|5
|6
|Landon Belanger
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake Anderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson St. Pierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|31
|6
|3
|10
|14
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brent Greenlaw
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Wyatt Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jasiah Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Beaulieu
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Brayden Castonguay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Boone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Malachi Cummings
|23
|5
|2
|7
|9
|Eli Mosher
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Buck
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|Michael Langley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hallett
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|6
|4
|13
|19