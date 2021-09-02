Previewing The UMaine Football Opener Vs. #5 Delaware

The UMaine football has a tough start to the season, and it gets underway Thursday night in Orono against the Blue Hens.

After that Maine goes to 2nd ranked James Madison, then a game with Northern Illinois of the FBS before coming home to play Merrimack. The Bears end the season with 5 of 6 games on the road.

We talked about the schedule, the history, and how UMaine made the move to focus on football with the voice of the UMaine Black Bears Rich Kimball.

A lot of talk has focused on the defense and the Bears quarterback in this preseason, but what about the hallmark of Maine football...the running game, we discuss that and try to figure out which will be the best Miller on the roster - Andre or Ray.

Listen to our full conversation again here.