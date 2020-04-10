Prop Bets For April 10th, All SBL

The Taiwan Super Basketball League is still going on, and that is the focus of our Prop Bets for this weekend.

Prop Bets == 4/10/2020

1 – Who wins more games in the SBL this weekend? Yulon Luxgen or Taiwan Beer?

Yulon Luxgen – Taiwan Beer – (Bryan Picked)

2 – Who scores more Saturday in the SBL? Franklin Session for Jutai Technology or Marcus Keene for Yulon Luxgen

Franklin Session – (Bryan Picked) Marcus Keene –

3 – Does Yulon Luxgen score more points Saturday against Jutai Technology or Sunday against Taiwan Beer?

Saturday vs. Jutai Tech – (Bryan Picked) Sunday vs Taiwan Beer –

4 – Which is higher? The number of three pointers made by Pauian Saturday vs. Taiwan Beer or the points scored by Charles Mitchell of Bank of Taiwan Sunday vs. Jutai Technology?

Pauian Made 3’s – Charles Mitchell Points – (Bryan Picked)

Tie Breaker – How many points will Igor Zaytsev score in his two SBL games this weekend for Taiwan Beer? Averaging 15.8 ppg

Bryan went with 25 points