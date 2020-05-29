Prop Bets For Friday May 29th, 2020

Prop Bets == 5/29/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of fights won by Brazilians at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas Saturday or number of wins for the NC Dinos against the Samsung Lions this weekend?

Brazilian wins – NC Dinos wins –

Joe Bryan & Derrick

2 – Which will be higher? Total goals scored between Bayern Munich and Fortuna Dusseldorf Saturday in the Bundesliga or runs scored by the Lotte Giants Saturday against Doosan in the KBO?

Bundesliga Goals – Lotte Giants Runs –

Bryan, Derrick, & Joe

3 – Which is higher? The number of laps led by the winner of the NASCAR Cup series race in Bristol or the car number of the winner of the NASCAR Cup series race in Bristol?

Laps Led – Car Number –

Bryan & Derrick Joe

4 – Which is higher? The total number of minutes of the Tyron Woodley/Gilbert Burns UFC Main Event Saturday (to the closest minute) or the points scored by Harold Barbarena for Tipitapa in the Nicaraguan basketball playoffs against San Isidro Saturday?

UFC Main Event Minutes – Barbarena points –

Derrick Bryan & Joe

Tie Breaker – How many goals will be scored in the 8 games scheduled for the Czech Republic professional soccer league this weekend (Saturday and Sunday)

Derrick - 12 Joe - 8