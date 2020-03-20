Prop Bets For March 20th, 2020

There is a shortage of sports going on around the globe this weekend, so we focused on one particular soccer match in the Australian A-League as the West Sydney Wanderers play Sydney FC Saturday.

John from Levant and Taylor from Old Town are competing for our gift card prize pack.

1 – Will the Western Sydney Wanderers score against Sydney FC in their Australian A-League Match Saturday?

Yes – none No – Bryan Stackpole, John From Levant, Taylor From Old Town

2 – Will Adam Le Fondre score for Sydney FC against the Western Sydney Wanderers?

Yes – John From Old Town No – Bryan Stackpole, Taylor From Old Town

3 – Over or Under 1 and a half goals combined in the Australian A-League match between Western Sydney and Sydney?

Over 1.5 goals – Bryan Stackpole, John From Levant, Taylor From Old Town Under 1.5 goals – none