Prop Bets With And Against Bryan Stackpole

How will you fare in our four prop bets we have for this weekend against Bryan Stackpole.

Stack went 3-1 last week and the listeners went 1-3 making their selections on our Facebook and Twitter Pages, and we have four new ones for this weekend.

Prop Bets == 7/17/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of goals scored in Saturday’s MLS game between the LA Galaxy and LAFC or number of submission victories at the UFC Fight Night Saturday on Yas Island?

MLS Goals – Bryan's Pick

UFC Submission Wins –

2 – Which will be higher? Total goals for the winning teams in the NWSL playoff games Saturday or number of unanimous decision wins at UFC Fight Night Saturday on Yas Island?

NWSL Goals –

UFC Unanimous Decisions – Bryan's Pick

3 – Which will be higher? Tiger Woods’ finish position at The Memorial this weekend or the finish position of Ricky Stenhouse Junior at the NASCAR Race at Texas Motor Speedway?

Tiger’s Finish Position – Bryan's Pick

Stenhouse’s Finish Position -

4 – Which will be higher? The games the NC Dinos lead the KBO (compared to 2nd place) by the start of the show Monday morning or the number of goals scored by Spartak Moscow in the Russian Beach Soccer Superliga against Kristall Sunday?

Dinos KBO Lead – Bryan's Pick

Spartak Moscow Goals –