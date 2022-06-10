Here are the PVC All-Conference Tennis teams for Classes B, and C. Congratulations to all!

Class B Boys

Singles



1st Team -- Westy Granholm -- MDI (Player of the Year)



1st Team -- Sean Flynn -- John Bapst



1st Team -- Max Friedlander - MDI

2nd Team -- Koa Barrett - Ellsworth



2nd Team -- Landon Thompson - Presque Isle



2nd Team -- Sam Porh -- John Bapst

Honorable Mention -- Mariano Paredes Vidal - Foxcroft Academy



Honorable Mention -- Abe Bouchard -- Caribou

Doubles



1st Team -- Quinn Breen/Griffin Merrill -- John Bapst



1st Team -- Jack Buck / Ben Flannery -- Presque Isle

2nd Team -- Jack Hodgdon/Jameson Weir - MDI



2nd Team -- Chance Mercier/Dallas Flood -- Ellsworth

Class B Girls



Singles

1st Team -- Linda Bolten -- MDI - Player of the Year



1st Team -- Lelia Weir -- MDI



1st Team -- Madison Hedrich - Presque Isle

2nd Team -- Ashlyn Bouchard -- Caribou



2nd Team -- Madelynn Deprey -- Caribou



2nd Team -- Katie Nguyen -- John Bapst

Honorable Mention -- Megan Jordan -- Ellsworth



Honorable Mention -- Sydney Loring -- Old Town

Doubles



1st Team -- Aleshia Raymond / Meghan Spooner -- Foxcroft Academy



1st Team -- Bella Bowden/Ellie Williams -- Hermon

2nd Team -- Miah Coffin/Kahlan Keene -- Ellsworth



2nd Team -- Addy Smith/Hannah St. Amand -- MDI

Coach of Year Boys - Massey - Presque Isle



Coach of Year Girls - Dankert- Foxcroft Academy

PVC Champions Class B Girls -- Foxcroft Academy



PVC Champions Class B Boys -- John Bapst

Class C Boys



Singles



1st Team -- Robbie Bennett -- GSA (Player of the Year)



1st Team -- Tommy Owen -- Orono



1st Team -- Arda Parilti -- Lee Academy

2nd Team -- Oliver Lardner -- GSA



2nd Team -- William Bui -- Lee Academy



2nd Team -- Jeremy Turner -- Calais

Honorable Mention -- Gabriel Whitehouse -- Schenck



Honorable Mention -- Adam Henderson -- Orono

Doubles



1st Team -- Ben Hallett & Cyrus Blake -- GSA



1st Team -- Solomon Susen & Carter Noble -- Mattanawcook Academy

2nd Team -- Payson Turner & Brayden Doyel -- Mattanawcook Academy



2nd Team -- Gage Bartlett/Jackson Cullen -- Houlton

Class C Girls



Singles



1st Team -- Fabienne Nowak -- PCHS -- (Player of the Year)



1st Team -- Clarice Bell -- Orono



1st Team -- Francesca Lombarodo -- Calais

2nd Team -- Sarah Moulton -- Washington Academy



2nd Team -- Celia Buetens -- Orono



2nd Team -- Kylie Ingalls - Schenck

Honorable Mention -- Carlotta Echevercibar - Washington Academy



Honorable Mention -- Cally Gudroe - Dexter



Honorable Mention -- Elizabeth Kendall - PCHS

Doubles



1st Team -- Sydney Fogler/Elisa Picariello -- Dexter



1st Team -- June Page & Eliza Crowley -- GSA

2nd Team -- Hollie Whitmore and Grace Langley - Orono



2nd Team -- Madigan Coburn and Olivia Wheaton -- MA

Coach of the Year Class C Boys -- Zach Arnold - Orono



Coach of the Year Class C Girls -- Siera Tibbetts - Orono

PVC Champions Class C Girls -- Washington Academy



PVC Champions Class C Boys -- GSA

Get our free mobile app