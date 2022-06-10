PVC All-Conference Tennis Teams
Here are the PVC All-Conference Tennis teams for Classes B, and C. Congratulations to all!
Class B Boys
Singles
1st Team -- Westy Granholm -- MDI (Player of the Year)
1st Team -- Sean Flynn -- John Bapst
1st Team -- Max Friedlander - MDI
2nd Team -- Koa Barrett - Ellsworth
2nd Team -- Landon Thompson - Presque Isle
2nd Team -- Sam Porh -- John Bapst
Honorable Mention -- Mariano Paredes Vidal - Foxcroft Academy
Honorable Mention -- Abe Bouchard -- Caribou
Doubles
1st Team -- Quinn Breen/Griffin Merrill -- John Bapst
1st Team -- Jack Buck / Ben Flannery -- Presque Isle
2nd Team -- Jack Hodgdon/Jameson Weir - MDI
2nd Team -- Chance Mercier/Dallas Flood -- Ellsworth
Class B Girls
Singles
1st Team -- Linda Bolten -- MDI - Player of the Year
1st Team -- Lelia Weir -- MDI
1st Team -- Madison Hedrich - Presque Isle
2nd Team -- Ashlyn Bouchard -- Caribou
2nd Team -- Madelynn Deprey -- Caribou
2nd Team -- Katie Nguyen -- John Bapst
Honorable Mention -- Megan Jordan -- Ellsworth
Honorable Mention -- Sydney Loring -- Old Town
Doubles
1st Team -- Aleshia Raymond / Meghan Spooner -- Foxcroft Academy
1st Team -- Bella Bowden/Ellie Williams -- Hermon
2nd Team -- Miah Coffin/Kahlan Keene -- Ellsworth
2nd Team -- Addy Smith/Hannah St. Amand -- MDI
Coach of Year Boys - Massey - Presque Isle
Coach of Year Girls - Dankert- Foxcroft Academy
PVC Champions Class B Girls -- Foxcroft Academy
PVC Champions Class B Boys -- John Bapst
Class C Boys
Singles
1st Team -- Robbie Bennett -- GSA (Player of the Year)
1st Team -- Tommy Owen -- Orono
1st Team -- Arda Parilti -- Lee Academy
2nd Team -- Oliver Lardner -- GSA
2nd Team -- William Bui -- Lee Academy
2nd Team -- Jeremy Turner -- Calais
Honorable Mention -- Gabriel Whitehouse -- Schenck
Honorable Mention -- Adam Henderson -- Orono
Doubles
1st Team -- Ben Hallett & Cyrus Blake -- GSA
1st Team -- Solomon Susen & Carter Noble -- Mattanawcook Academy
2nd Team -- Payson Turner & Brayden Doyel -- Mattanawcook Academy
2nd Team -- Gage Bartlett/Jackson Cullen -- Houlton
Class C Girls
Singles
1st Team -- Fabienne Nowak -- PCHS -- (Player of the Year)
1st Team -- Clarice Bell -- Orono
1st Team -- Francesca Lombarodo -- Calais
2nd Team -- Sarah Moulton -- Washington Academy
2nd Team -- Celia Buetens -- Orono
2nd Team -- Kylie Ingalls - Schenck
Honorable Mention -- Carlotta Echevercibar - Washington Academy
Honorable Mention -- Cally Gudroe - Dexter
Honorable Mention -- Elizabeth Kendall - PCHS
Doubles
1st Team -- Sydney Fogler/Elisa Picariello -- Dexter
1st Team -- June Page & Eliza Crowley -- GSA
2nd Team -- Hollie Whitmore and Grace Langley - Orono
2nd Team -- Madigan Coburn and Olivia Wheaton -- MA
Coach of the Year Class C Boys -- Zach Arnold - Orono
Coach of the Year Class C Girls -- Siera Tibbetts - Orono
PVC Champions Class C Girls -- Washington Academy
PVC Champions Class C Boys -- GSA