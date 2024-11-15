PVC Class B and C Girl’s and Boy’s All-Conference Teams
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their Class B and Class C Girl's and Boy's All Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!
PVC Class B All Conference Team:
|Girls:
|First Team All Conference:
|Maggie Bell 11 Caribou
|Sora Bukoski 9 Ellsworth
|Marlee Catanese 9 MDI
|Kulani Granholm 9 MDI
|Meri Rainford 12 MDI
|Rebecca Rand 9 MDI
|Aleah Rideout 9 Presque Isle
|Amelia VanDongen 12 MDI
|Second Team All Conference:
|Emily Conlon 9 John Bapst
|Lily Heitmann 10 Old Town
|Linzy Heitmann 9 Old Town
|Lida Kanoti 12 Old Town
|Brooklyn McIntyre 12 Presque Isle
|Elise Ouellette 11 John Bapst
|Fiona St. Germain 12 MDI
|Taylor York 10 Presque Isle
|Honorable Mention:
|Lillian Fish 9 John Bapst
|Seneca Haney 11 MDI
|Carolina Lobe 12 John Bapst
|Hannah Lovely 11 Hermon
|Hadley Merrill 9 John Bapst
|Girls Class B Runner of the Year: Amelia VanDongen MDI
|Girls Class B Coach of the Year: Mandy Graham Presque Isle
|Boys:
|First Team All Conference:
|Ben Arsenault 12 Orono
|Andrew Barrett 11 Orono
|Owen Beane 12 Orono
|Camden Brown 12 Orono
|Brayden Drake 10 Houlton/GHCA
|Lukas Pounder 11 Narraguagus
|Malachi Witmer 10 Houlton/GHCA
|Second Team All Conference
|Robert Berry 11 Narraguagus
|James Brady 11 Houlton/GHCA
|Nathan Brady 09 Houlton/ GHCA
|Runner Jarrett 12 Foxcroft Academy
|Thomas Coolidge 11 GSA/Harbor School
|Brady Cox 09 Orono
|Liam Waring 11 Orono
|Honorable Mention
|Owen Cannon 10 GSA/Harbor School
|Pace Jarrett 10 Foxcroft Academy
|Connor Meshey 10 Bucksport
|Dracen Morgan 11 Narraguagus
|Owen Norgang 12 GSA/Harbor School
|Wyatt Richardson 10 GSA/Harbor School
|Spencer Young 09 GSA/Harbor School
|Boys Class C Runner of the Year: Ben Arsenault, Orono
|Boys Class C Coach of the Year: Lin White, Orono
|PVC league wide Inspirational Award:
|Jacee Lounsburg- Dexter
|Annie Tuck- Bangor Christian
|Jackson Adams- Houlton/GHCA
|Alex Leclair- Presque Isle
Get our free mobile app
Things to Have in Your Vehicle for a Maine Winter
You told us what we needed to have in our vehicles to be prepared for a Maine winter.
Gallery Credit: David