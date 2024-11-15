PVC Class B and C Girl&#8217;s and Boy&#8217;s All-Conference Teams

PVC Class B and C Girl’s and Boy’s All-Conference Teams

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their Class B and Class C Girl's and Boy's All Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

PVC Class B All Conference Team:

Girls:
First Team All Conference:
Maggie Bell 11 Caribou
Sora Bukoski 9 Ellsworth
Marlee Catanese 9 MDI
Kulani Granholm 9 MDI
Meri Rainford 12 MDI
Rebecca Rand 9 MDI
Aleah Rideout 9 Presque Isle
Amelia VanDongen 12 MDI
Second Team All Conference:
Emily Conlon 9 John Bapst
Lily Heitmann 10 Old Town
Linzy Heitmann 9 Old Town
Lida Kanoti 12 Old Town
Brooklyn McIntyre 12 Presque Isle
Elise Ouellette 11 John Bapst
Fiona St. Germain 12 MDI
Taylor York 10 Presque Isle
Honorable Mention:
Lillian Fish 9 John Bapst
Seneca Haney 11 MDI
Carolina Lobe 12 John Bapst
Hannah Lovely 11 Hermon
Hadley Merrill 9 John Bapst
Girls Class B Runner of the Year: Amelia VanDongen MDI
Girls Class B Coach of the Year: Mandy Graham Presque Isle

 

Boys:

First Team All Conference:
Seth Dubay 10 Caribou
William Francis 12 Old Town
Aedyn Hughes 12 Ellsworth
Harrison Landes 12 Caribou
Griffin Merrill 12 John Bapst
Henry Milan 12 John Bapst
Tewolde Stewart 10 Caribou
Second Team All Conference:
Lucian Avila-Gatz 12 MDI
Paxton Darrell 9 Presque Isle
Alex LeClair 12 Presque Isle
Beckham Rand 10 John Bapst
Ashtin Searway 11 Hermon
Scott Stubbs 11 Caribou
Jacob Violette 12 Caribou
Honorable Mention:
Chris Cooper 11 MDI
James Goddard 10 MDI
Benedict Hopkins 10 John Bapst
Noah McGruder 10 Ellsworth
Patrick Saltysiak 11 MDI
Tryg Soares 11 MDI
Boys Class B Runner of the Year: Griffin Merrill John Bapst
Boys Class B Coach of the Year: Tyler Parsons John Bapst

 

PVC Class C All Conference Team
Girls:
First Team All Conference:
Maya Boyington 11 Orono High School
Teanne Ewings 12 Houlton/GHCA
Natalie Johnson 12 Houlton/GHCA
Katie McQuarrie 12 Houlton/GHCA
Andrea Ross 11 Houlton/GHCA
Bailey Townsend 11 GSA/Harbor School
Clara White 11 Orono High School
Second Team All Conference
Aubrey Gifford 09 Mattanawcook
Alexa Johnson 11 Narraguagus
Ella McClintock-Hatch 09 Dexter
Dalayna Mincey 10 Houlton/GHCA
Magpie Rutenbeck 10 GSA/Harbor School
Maeve Palazzo 12 Bucksport
Annabelle Peakes 11 Dexter
Honorable Mention
Ruby Beane 10 Orono High School
Kelsey Beal 9 Narraguagus
Maia Church 11 GSA/Harbor School
Georgia Clews 11 GSA/Harbor School
Alessiah Grant 09 Narraguagus
Madison Lewis 10 Bangor Christian
Mia Mills 11 Jonesport Beals
Esther Teasdale-Stinson 10 Mattanawcook
Girls Class C Runner of the Year: Teanne Ewings, Houlton/GHCA
Girls Class C Coach of the Year: Chris Rines, Houlton Houlton/GHCA
Boys:
First Team All Conference:
Ben Arsenault 12 Orono
Andrew Barrett 11 Orono
Owen Beane 12 Orono
Camden Brown 12 Orono
Brayden Drake 10 Houlton/GHCA
Lukas Pounder 11 Narraguagus
Malachi Witmer 10 Houlton/GHCA
Second Team All Conference
Robert Berry 11 Narraguagus
James Brady 11 Houlton/GHCA
Nathan Brady 09 Houlton/ GHCA
Runner Jarrett 12 Foxcroft Academy
Thomas Coolidge 11 GSA/Harbor School
Brady Cox 09 Orono
Liam Waring 11 Orono
Honorable Mention
Owen Cannon 10 GSA/Harbor School
Pace Jarrett 10 Foxcroft Academy
Connor Meshey 10 Bucksport
Dracen Morgan 11 Narraguagus
Owen Norgang 12 GSA/Harbor School
Wyatt Richardson 10 GSA/Harbor School
Spencer Young 09 GSA/Harbor School
Boys Class C Runner of the Year: Ben Arsenault, Orono
Boys Class C Coach of the Year: Lin White, Orono

 

PVC league wide Inspirational Award:
Jacee Lounsburg- Dexter
Annie Tuck- Bangor Christian
Jackson Adams- Houlton/GHCA
Alex Leclair- Presque Isle
