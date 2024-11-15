PVC Class B and C Girl’s and Boy’s All-Conference Teams

Girls Class B Coach of the Year: Mandy Graham Presque Isle Boys: First Team All Conference: Seth Dubay 10 Caribou William Francis 12 Old Town Aedyn Hughes 12 Ellsworth Harrison Landes 12 Caribou Griffin Merrill 12 John Bapst Henry Milan 12 John Bapst Tewolde Stewart 10 Caribou Second Team All Conference: Lucian Avila-Gatz 12 MDI Paxton Darrell 9 Presque Isle Alex LeClair 12 Presque Isle Beckham Rand 10 John Bapst Ashtin Searway 11 Hermon Scott Stubbs 11 Caribou Jacob Violette 12 Caribou Honorable Mention: Chris Cooper 11 MDI James Goddard 10 MDI Benedict Hopkins 10 John Bapst Noah McGruder 10 Ellsworth Patrick Saltysiak 11 MDI Tryg Soares 11 MDI Boys Class B Runner of the Year: Griffin Merrill John Bapst Boys Class B Coach of the Year: Tyler Parsons John Bapst PVC Class C All Conference Team Girls: First Team All Conference: Maya Boyington 11 Orono High School Teanne Ewings 12 Houlton/GHCA Natalie Johnson 12 Houlton/GHCA Katie McQuarrie 12 Houlton/GHCA Andrea Ross 11 Houlton/GHCA Bailey Townsend 11 GSA/Harbor School Clara White 11 Orono High School Second Team All Conference Aubrey Gifford 09 Mattanawcook Alexa Johnson 11 Narraguagus Ella McClintock-Hatch 09 Dexter Dalayna Mincey 10 Houlton/GHCA Magpie Rutenbeck 10 GSA/Harbor School Maeve Palazzo 12 Bucksport Annabelle Peakes 11 Dexter Honorable Mention Ruby Beane 10 Orono High School Kelsey Beal 9 Narraguagus Maia Church 11 GSA/Harbor School Georgia Clews 11 GSA/Harbor School Alessiah Grant 09 Narraguagus Madison Lewis 10 Bangor Christian Mia Mills 11 Jonesport Beals Esther Teasdale-Stinson 10 Mattanawcook Girls Class C Runner of the Year: Teanne Ewings, Houlton/GHCA Girls Class C Coach of the Year: Chris Rines, Houlton Houlton/GHCA