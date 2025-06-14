PVC Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Baseball Teams
Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Baseball Teams as voted on by the coaches. Congratulations to all!
|PVC Class B Baseball All-Conference
|First Team
|Collin Sullivan, Jr - MDI
|Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth
|Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth
|Max Hopkins, Sr. - Hermon
|Mason Kinney, Jr. - Hermon
|Matt Pelletier, Sr. - Caribou
|Brayden King Sr. - Ellsworth
|Ethan Closson, - Old Town
|Abe Pendergast, Soph - John Bapst
|Second Team
|Kyle Kenny Sr. - Ellsworth
|Ryan Blackstone, Sr. - Presque Isle
|Edison Sleeper, Sr. - Caribou
|Tommy Meserve, Jr. - Hermon
|Julian Duty, Soph. - Old Town
|Nathan Baker, Sr. - Old Town
|Bryce Dillon, Sr. - Caribou
|Preston Tripp, Soph. - MDI
|Tyler Priest, Soph - Old Town
|Honorable Mention
|Ian Boudreau, Jr. - John Bapst
|Player of the Year
|Collin Sullivan, Jr. - MDI
|Pitcher of the Year
|Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth
|Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth
|Coach of the Year
|Matt Kinney - Hermon
|PVC Champion - Ellsworth
|PVC Runners-Up - Old Town
|2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Baseball All Conference
|First Team
|Hayden Strout Foxcroft Ac Sr
|Thomas Day Foxcroft Ac So
|Brady Gaw Dexter/PCHS Jr
|Avery Jordan Mattanawcook Ac Jr
|James Welch Washington Ac So
|Trevor Shimbukuro Washington Ac So
|Colby Moholland Washington Ac Jr
|Lucas Sands Foxcroft Ac Jr
|Jack Brewer Orono Sr
|Ryan Winchester Bucksport Jr
|Player of the Year - Hayden Strout
|Coach of the Year - Chad Graffam Dexter / PCHS
|Second Team
|Trent Goss Bucksport Jr
|Owen Harper Mattanawcook Ac Sr
|McKade Robertson Narraguagus Sr
|Noah White Calais So
|Jason Terrill Bucksport Sr
|Daniel Gardner Washington Ac Jr
|Isaac Ritchie Mattanawcook Ac So
|Calvin Landry Foxcroft Ac Sr
|James Trott Mattanawcook Ac Sr
|Thadon Gentle Houlton Sr
|Third Team
|Josh Knapp Foxcroft Ac Sr
|Parker Cates Washington Ac Jr
|Noah Kane Dexter/PCHS Jr
|Noah Schaff Orono Sr
|Chaz Willey Narraguagus Sr
|Cam Rounds Central Jr
|Miles Worcester Narraguagus Jr
|Willis Reinhardt Dexter/PCHS Sr
|Kaeson Dana Calais Sr
|Mark Thibodeau Houlton Sr
|Honorable Mention
|Logan Crowley Sumner Sr
|Isaiah Radel GSA Sr
|Eli Bennett Bucksport Sr
|2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class D Baseball All Conference
|First Team
|Finn Knowles Lee Academy Sr
|Cole Payne Bangor Christian Sr
|Andrew Glidden Lee Academy Sr
|Gaige Farrar Woodland So
|Mickey Fitzsimmons Machias Jr
|LIam O'Neill Woodland Sr
|Owen Wilson Stearns Jr
|Brayden Osborne Schenck Jr
|Blaze Morris Bangor Christian So
|Jack Kowalski Bangor Christian So
|Player of the Year : Finn Knowles
|Pitcher of the Year : Cole Payne
|Coach of the Year : John Montgomery Schenck
|Second Team
|Jon Benjamin Bangor Christian Sr
|Jackson Sabattus Lee Academy Sr
|Cameron Atkinson Schenck Sr
|Denver Fergerson Machias Sr
|Chase Osgood PVHS Jr
|Emerson Michaud Stearns So
|Micah Cheseborough Woodland Jr
|Scott Lane PVHS So
|Logan Drinkwater Lee Academy Fr
|Brady Fergerson Machias Fr
|Third Team
|Nathaniel Johnson J Beals Jr
|Charlie Lewis Searsport Sr
|Trevor VanDine Schenck Jr
|Owen Wyman Schenck Sr
|Drake Nash Bangor Christian So
|Kaden Beal J Beals Sr
|Jacob Bragdon Searsport Jr
Get our free mobile app