Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Baseball Teams as voted on by the coaches. Congratulations to all!

PVC Class B Baseball All-Conference First Team Collin Sullivan, Jr - MDI Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth Max Hopkins, Sr. - Hermon Mason Kinney, Jr. - Hermon Matt Pelletier, Sr. - Caribou Brayden King Sr. - Ellsworth Ethan Closson, - Old Town Abe Pendergast, Soph - John Bapst Second Team Kyle Kenny Sr. - Ellsworth Ryan Blackstone, Sr. - Presque Isle Edison Sleeper, Sr. - Caribou Tommy Meserve, Jr. - Hermon Julian Duty, Soph. - Old Town Nathan Baker, Sr. - Old Town Bryce Dillon, Sr. - Caribou Preston Tripp, Soph. - MDI Tyler Priest, Soph - Old Town Honorable Mention Ian Boudreau, Jr. - John Bapst Player of the Year Collin Sullivan, Jr. - MDI Pitcher of the Year Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth Coach of the Year Matt Kinney - Hermon PVC Champion - Ellsworth PVC Runners-Up - Old Town

2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Baseball All Conference First Team Hayden Strout Foxcroft Ac Sr Thomas Day Foxcroft Ac So Brady Gaw Dexter/PCHS Jr Avery Jordan Mattanawcook Ac Jr James Welch Washington Ac So Trevor Shimbukuro Washington Ac So Colby Moholland Washington Ac Jr Lucas Sands Foxcroft Ac Jr Jack Brewer Orono Sr Ryan Winchester Bucksport Jr Player of the Year - Hayden Strout Coach of the Year - Chad Graffam Dexter / PCHS Second Team Trent Goss Bucksport Jr Owen Harper Mattanawcook Ac Sr McKade Robertson Narraguagus Sr Noah White Calais So Jason Terrill Bucksport Sr Daniel Gardner Washington Ac Jr Isaac Ritchie Mattanawcook Ac So Calvin Landry Foxcroft Ac Sr James Trott Mattanawcook Ac Sr Thadon Gentle Houlton Sr Third Team Josh Knapp Foxcroft Ac Sr Parker Cates Washington Ac Jr Noah Kane Dexter/PCHS Jr Noah Schaff Orono Sr Chaz Willey Narraguagus Sr Cam Rounds Central Jr Miles Worcester Narraguagus Jr Willis Reinhardt Dexter/PCHS Sr Kaeson Dana Calais Sr Mark Thibodeau Houlton Sr Honorable Mention Logan Crowley Sumner Sr Isaiah Radel GSA Sr Eli Bennett Bucksport Sr 2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class D Baseball All Conference First Team Finn Knowles Lee Academy Sr Cole Payne Bangor Christian Sr Andrew Glidden Lee Academy Sr Gaige Farrar Woodland So Mickey Fitzsimmons Machias Jr LIam O'Neill Woodland Sr Owen Wilson Stearns Jr Brayden Osborne Schenck Jr Blaze Morris Bangor Christian So Jack Kowalski Bangor Christian So Player of the Year : Finn Knowles Pitcher of the Year : Cole Payne Coach of the Year : John Montgomery Schenck Second Team Jon Benjamin Bangor Christian Sr Jackson Sabattus Lee Academy Sr Cameron Atkinson Schenck Sr Denver Fergerson Machias Sr Chase Osgood PVHS Jr Emerson Michaud Stearns So Micah Cheseborough Woodland Jr Scott Lane PVHS So Logan Drinkwater Lee Academy Fr Brady Fergerson Machias Fr Third Team Nathaniel Johnson J Beals Jr Charlie Lewis Searsport Sr Trevor VanDine Schenck Jr Owen Wyman Schenck Sr Drake Nash Bangor Christian So Kaden Beal J Beals Sr Jacob Bragdon Searsport Jr