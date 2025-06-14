PVC Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Baseball Teams

PVC Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Baseball Teams

David Lee

Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C and Class D  All-Conference Baseball Teams as voted on by the coaches. Congratulations to all!

PVC Class B Baseball All-Conference
First Team
Collin Sullivan, Jr - MDI
Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth
Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth
Max Hopkins, Sr. - Hermon
Mason Kinney, Jr. - Hermon
Matt Pelletier, Sr. - Caribou
Brayden King Sr. - Ellsworth
Ethan Closson, - Old Town
Abe Pendergast, Soph - John Bapst
Second Team
Kyle Kenny Sr. - Ellsworth
Ryan Blackstone, Sr. - Presque Isle
Edison Sleeper, Sr. - Caribou
Tommy Meserve, Jr. - Hermon
Julian Duty, Soph. - Old Town
Nathan Baker, Sr. - Old Town
Bryce Dillon, Sr. - Caribou
Preston Tripp, Soph. - MDI
Tyler Priest, Soph - Old Town
Honorable Mention
Ian Boudreau, Jr. - John Bapst
Player of the Year
Collin Sullivan, Jr. - MDI
Pitcher of the Year
Jackson Barry, Jr. - Ellsworth
Dawson Curtis, Jr. - Ellsworth
Coach of the Year
Matt Kinney - Hermon
PVC Champion - Ellsworth
PVC Runners-Up - Old Town
2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Baseball All Conference
 
 
First Team
Hayden Strout Foxcroft Ac Sr
Thomas Day Foxcroft Ac So
Brady Gaw Dexter/PCHS Jr
Avery Jordan Mattanawcook Ac Jr
James Welch Washington Ac So
Trevor Shimbukuro Washington Ac So
Colby Moholland Washington Ac Jr
Lucas Sands Foxcroft Ac Jr
Jack Brewer Orono Sr
Ryan Winchester Bucksport Jr
Player of the Year - Hayden Strout
Coach of the Year - Chad Graffam Dexter / PCHS
Second Team
Trent Goss Bucksport Jr
Owen Harper Mattanawcook Ac Sr
McKade Robertson Narraguagus Sr
Noah White Calais So
Jason Terrill Bucksport Sr
Daniel Gardner Washington Ac Jr
Isaac Ritchie Mattanawcook Ac So
Calvin Landry Foxcroft Ac Sr
James Trott Mattanawcook Ac Sr
Thadon Gentle Houlton Sr
Third Team
Josh Knapp Foxcroft Ac Sr
Parker Cates Washington Ac Jr
Noah Kane Dexter/PCHS Jr
Noah Schaff Orono Sr
Chaz Willey Narraguagus Sr
Cam Rounds Central Jr
Miles Worcester Narraguagus Jr
Willis Reinhardt Dexter/PCHS Sr
Kaeson Dana Calais Sr
Mark Thibodeau Houlton Sr
Honorable Mention
Logan Crowley Sumner Sr
Isaiah Radel GSA Sr
Eli Bennett Bucksport Sr
2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class D Baseball All Conference
First Team
Finn Knowles Lee Academy Sr
Cole Payne Bangor Christian Sr
Andrew Glidden Lee Academy Sr
Gaige Farrar Woodland So
Mickey Fitzsimmons Machias Jr
LIam O'Neill Woodland Sr
Owen Wilson Stearns Jr
Brayden Osborne Schenck Jr
Blaze Morris Bangor Christian So
Jack Kowalski Bangor Christian So
Player of the Year : Finn Knowles
Pitcher of the Year : Cole Payne
Coach of the Year : John Montgomery Schenck
Second Team
Jon Benjamin Bangor Christian Sr
Jackson Sabattus Lee Academy Sr
Cameron Atkinson Schenck Sr
Denver Fergerson Machias Sr
Chase Osgood PVHS Jr
Emerson Michaud Stearns So
Micah Cheseborough Woodland Jr
Scott Lane PVHS So
Logan Drinkwater Lee Academy Fr
Brady Fergerson Machias Fr
Third Team
Nathaniel Johnson J Beals Jr
Charlie Lewis Searsport Sr
Trevor VanDine Schenck Jr
Owen Wyman Schenck Sr
Drake Nash Bangor Christian So
Kaden Beal J Beals Sr
Jacob Bragdon Searsport Jr
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket