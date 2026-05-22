Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 21

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 21

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday May 21st

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Biddeford 7 Deering 2
  • Caribou 8 Foxcroft Academy 5
  • Cheverus 4 Massabesic 0
  • Cony 20 Winslow 0
  • Ellsworth 12 John Bapst 4
  • Forest Hills 10 Temple Academy 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 11 Greely 1
  • Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 4
  • Maranacook 22 Madison 11
  • Mattanawcook Academy 19 Central 0
  • Mount Abram 10 Mountain Valley 2
  • Narraguagus 3 Sumner 2
  • Noble 10 Westbrook 0
  • Penobscot Valley 6 Woodland 3
  • Sanford 5 Kennebunk 3
  • Scarborough 7 Falmouth 1
  • Schenck 12 Shead 0
  • South Portland 9 Marshwood 4
  • Temple Academy 3 Forest Hills 0
  • Thornton Academy 11 Windham 0

Softball

  • Ashland 22 Central Aroostook 12
  • Ashland 19 Central Aroostook 9
  • Biddeford 12 Noble 2
  • Caribou 13 Foxcroft Academy 2
  • Cheverus 17 Deering 0
  • Cony 7 Winslow 6
  • Ellsworth 11 John Bapst 5
  • Forest Hills 17 Temple Academy 7
  • Forest Hills 14 Temple Academy 4
  • Gray-New Gloucester 11 Freeport 9
  • Greely 13 Fryeburg Academy 4
  • Madison 11 Maranacook 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 5 Central 3
  • Mountain Valley 12 Mt. Abram 0
  • Oxford Hills 11 Messalonskee 1
  • Penobscot Valley 17 Woodland 7
  • Schenck 19 Shead 0
  • Sumner 8 Narraguagus 7
  • Westbrook 19 Sanford 0

Girls Tennis

  • Bonny Eagle 5 South Portland 0
  • Ellsworth 5 MDI 0
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Morse 0
  • Madison 4 Spruce Mountain 1
  • MCI 5 Oeanside 0
  • Maranacook 3 Hall-Dale 2
  • MDI 3 Hampden Academy 2
  • Penobscot Valley 4 Dexter 0
  • Schenck 4 Woodland 0
  • Van Buren 5 Madawaska 0
  • Yarmouth 3 Waynlete 2
  • Waterville 3 Cony 2

Boys Tennis

  • Brunswick 5 Messalonskee 0
  • Dexter 4 Penobscot Valley 1
  • Hampden Academy 5 MDI 0
  • Madawaska 4 Van Buren 1
  • MDI 3 Ellsworth 2
  • Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Spruce Mountain 5 Madison 0
  • Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0
  • Winthrop 4 Dirigo 1

Girls Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 16 Lincoln Academy 3
  • Cony 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 6
  • Greely 15 Camden Hills 1
  • Kennebunk 15 Falmouth 4
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 15 Mt. Ararat 5
  • NYA 14 Fryeburg Academy 3
  • Oxford Hills 7 Erskine Academy 3
  • Schenck/Stearns 4 Woodland 0
  • Waynflete 7 Lake Region 3

Boys Lacrosse

  • Freeport 9 Fryeburg Academy 4
  • Gorham 16 Lewiston 2
  • Northern Maine Moose 8 Lawrence/Winslow 6
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Tennis

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