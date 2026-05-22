Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday May 21st

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Biddeford 7 Deering 2

Caribou 8 Foxcroft Academy 5

Cheverus 4 Massabesic 0

Cony 20 Winslow 0

Ellsworth 12 John Bapst 4

Forest Hills 10 Temple Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 11 Greely 1

Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 4

Maranacook 22 Madison 11

Mattanawcook Academy 19 Central 0

Mount Abram 10 Mountain Valley 2

Narraguagus 3 Sumner 2

Noble 10 Westbrook 0

Penobscot Valley 6 Woodland 3

Sanford 5 Kennebunk 3

Scarborough 7 Falmouth 1

Schenck 12 Shead 0

South Portland 9 Marshwood 4

Temple Academy 3 Forest Hills 0

Thornton Academy 11 Windham 0

Softball

Ashland 22 Central Aroostook 12

Ashland 19 Central Aroostook 9

Biddeford 12 Noble 2

Caribou 13 Foxcroft Academy 2

Cheverus 17 Deering 0

Cony 7 Winslow 6

Ellsworth 11 John Bapst 5

Forest Hills 17 Temple Academy 7

Forest Hills 14 Temple Academy 4

Gray-New Gloucester 11 Freeport 9

Greely 13 Fryeburg Academy 4

Madison 11 Maranacook 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Central 3

Mountain Valley 12 Mt. Abram 0

Oxford Hills 11 Messalonskee 1

Penobscot Valley 17 Woodland 7

Schenck 19 Shead 0

Sumner 8 Narraguagus 7

Westbrook 19 Sanford 0

Girls Tennis

Bonny Eagle 5 South Portland 0

Ellsworth 5 MDI 0

Lincoln Academy 5 Morse 0

Madison 4 Spruce Mountain 1

MCI 5 Oeanside 0

Maranacook 3 Hall-Dale 2

MDI 3 Hampden Academy 2

Penobscot Valley 4 Dexter 0

Schenck 4 Woodland 0

Van Buren 5 Madawaska 0

Yarmouth 3 Waynlete 2

Waterville 3 Cony 2

Boys Tennis

Brunswick 5 Messalonskee 0

Dexter 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Hampden Academy 5 MDI 0

Madawaska 4 Van Buren 1

MDI 3 Ellsworth 2

Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Spruce Mountain 5 Madison 0

Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0

Winthrop 4 Dirigo 1

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Lincoln Academy 3

Cony 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 6

Greely 15 Camden Hills 1

Kennebunk 15 Falmouth 4

Maranacook/Winthrop 15 Mt. Ararat 5

NYA 14 Fryeburg Academy 3

Oxford Hills 7 Erskine Academy 3

Schenck/Stearns 4 Woodland 0

Waynflete 7 Lake Region 3

Boys Lacrosse

Freeport 9 Fryeburg Academy 4

Gorham 16 Lewiston 2

Northern Maine Moose 8 Lawrence/Winslow 6

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