Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 21
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday May 21st
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Biddeford 7 Deering 2
- Caribou 8 Foxcroft Academy 5
- Cheverus 4 Massabesic 0
- Cony 20 Winslow 0
- Ellsworth 12 John Bapst 4
- Forest Hills 10 Temple Academy 0
- Fryeburg Academy 11 Greely 1
- Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 4
- Maranacook 22 Madison 11
- Mattanawcook Academy 19 Central 0
- Mount Abram 10 Mountain Valley 2
- Narraguagus 3 Sumner 2
- Noble 10 Westbrook 0
- Penobscot Valley 6 Woodland 3
- Sanford 5 Kennebunk 3
- Scarborough 7 Falmouth 1
- Schenck 12 Shead 0
- South Portland 9 Marshwood 4
- Temple Academy 3 Forest Hills 0
- Thornton Academy 11 Windham 0
Softball
- Ashland 22 Central Aroostook 12
- Ashland 19 Central Aroostook 9
- Biddeford 12 Noble 2
- Caribou 13 Foxcroft Academy 2
- Cheverus 17 Deering 0
- Cony 7 Winslow 6
- Ellsworth 11 John Bapst 5
- Forest Hills 17 Temple Academy 7
- Forest Hills 14 Temple Academy 4
- Gray-New Gloucester 11 Freeport 9
- Greely 13 Fryeburg Academy 4
- Madison 11 Maranacook 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 Central 3
- Mountain Valley 12 Mt. Abram 0
- Oxford Hills 11 Messalonskee 1
- Penobscot Valley 17 Woodland 7
- Schenck 19 Shead 0
- Sumner 8 Narraguagus 7
- Westbrook 19 Sanford 0
Girls Tennis
- Bonny Eagle 5 South Portland 0
- Ellsworth 5 MDI 0
- Lincoln Academy 5 Morse 0
- Madison 4 Spruce Mountain 1
- MCI 5 Oeanside 0
- Maranacook 3 Hall-Dale 2
- MDI 3 Hampden Academy 2
- Penobscot Valley 4 Dexter 0
- Schenck 4 Woodland 0
- Van Buren 5 Madawaska 0
- Yarmouth 3 Waynlete 2
- Waterville 3 Cony 2
Boys Tennis
- Brunswick 5 Messalonskee 0
- Dexter 4 Penobscot Valley 1
- Hampden Academy 5 MDI 0
- Madawaska 4 Van Buren 1
- MDI 3 Ellsworth 2
- Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 2
- Spruce Mountain 5 Madison 0
- Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Winthrop 4 Dirigo 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Brunswick 16 Lincoln Academy 3
- Cony 11 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 6
- Greely 15 Camden Hills 1
- Kennebunk 15 Falmouth 4
- Maranacook/Winthrop 15 Mt. Ararat 5
- NYA 14 Fryeburg Academy 3
- Oxford Hills 7 Erskine Academy 3
- Schenck/Stearns 4 Woodland 0
- Waynflete 7 Lake Region 3
Boys Lacrosse
- Freeport 9 Fryeburg Academy 4
- Gorham 16 Lewiston 2
- Northern Maine Moose 8 Lawrence/Winslow 6
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