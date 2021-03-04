Eastern Maine Indoor Track Champs Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week

The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice, on the slopes and on the track.

This week, we're featuring nominees from the PVC-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League, which recently held its championship meet outside the snow at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Grace Willey, Old Town High School

Willey won girls' high jump with a jump of 5.00.

Logan Geiser, Brewer High School

Geiser, a senior, won the boys' 800 m with a time of 2:12.45

Henry Scheff, Ellsworth High School

Scheff, a senior, won the boys' high jump with a jump of 5-10.

Anna Connors, Bangor High School

Connors, a sophomore, ran a meet-best 2:29.45 in the 800 meters.

Olivia Mosca, Brewer High School

Mosca, a senior, ran a 5:38.8 to win the girls' mile.

William Hileman, Bucksport High School

Hileman, a freshman, won the 1-mile race with time of 5:00.20.

Max Smith, Bangor High School

Smith, a senior, won the boys' shot put with a distance of 47-08.50

Camden Lavoie, Bangor High School

Loavoie, a junior, won the girls' shot put with a throw of 37-08.00

