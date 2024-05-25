PVC Small School Track and Field Championships – Old Town May 24

The Penobscot Valley Conference Small School Track and Field Championships were held on Friday May 24th

Teanne Ewings from Houlton set a PVC record in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:35.65 beating the previous record set by Ruth White of 10:52.97 set in 2021.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

Bucksport - 146 Orono - 131 Houlton - 64.50 Piscataquis - 45 Central - 39.50 GSA - 30 Bangor Christian - 23 Washington Academy - 21 Sumner - 18 Foxcroft Academy - 17 Mattanawcook Academy - 13 Narraguagus - 4 Jonesport-Beals 4 Penquis - 1

To see the individual Girl's results click HERE

Boys

1.Orono - 106

2. Bangor Christian - 87

3. Foxcroft Academy - 82

4. GSA - 75

5. Bucksport - 74

6. Sumner - 57

7. Central - 34

8. Washington Academy and Narraguagus - 17

10. Penquis - 10

11. Dexter and Houlton- 6

13. Mattanawcook Academy 3

14. Jonesport Beals - 2

To see the Boy's individual event results click HERE

