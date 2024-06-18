KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Track Teams
Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Girl's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
Large School
First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Maeve Woodruff
|Brunswick
|Lacy Palise
|Brunswick
|Elsa Reynolds
|Brunswick
|Ava Kinney
|Brunswick
|Ellie Musica
|Brunswick
|Lisi Palmer
|Brunswick
|Lexi Morin
|Brunswick
|Jenna VanRyn
|Camden Hills
|Saphryn Fulgham
|Edward Little
|Natalie Grant
|Gardiner
|Makenna Drouin
|Lewiston
|Nora McCourt
|Mt Blue
|Lucinda Carroll
|Mt Blue
|Eliza Stinson
|Mt Blue
|Natalee Orr
|Mt Blue
|Cassidy Hardy
|Mt Blue
|Ellie Douglas
|Mt.Ararat
|Breanna Eaves
|Mt.Ararat
|Elena Willis
|Mt.Ararat
|Hanna Killion
|Mt.Ararat
|Lydia White
|Mt.Ararat
Girls Large School Coaching Staff of The Year: Brunswick
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Saphryn Fulgham
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Makenna Drouin Lewiston
Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Brunswick
|Maddie Chaput
|Camden Hills
|Jaden Johnson
|Camden Hills
|Cara Rothwell
|Camden Hills
|Faye Hildreth
|Camden Hills
|Isabella Anderson
|Camden Hills
|Amelia Johnson
|Camden Hills
|Siena Scordino
|Cony
|Elsie Cunningham
|Edward Little
|Leilani Mitchell
|Lewiston
|Stefanie Tuffour
|Lewiston
|Molly Aloegenikou
|Lewiston
|Victoria Mpaka
|Lewiston
|Addison Bilodeau
|Lewiston
|Jenni Flynn
|Messalonskee
|Kelsie Murray
|Mt.Ararat
|Aurara Newcomb
|Mt.Ararat
|Carley Satterfield
|Nokomis
|Kaylin VanDeventer
|Oxford Hills
|Ella Pelletier
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ellen
|Casey
|Brunswick HS
|Maddie
|Chaput
|Brunswick HS
|Isabel
|Dauphinais
|Brunswick HS
|Emma
|Deetjen
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Amelia
|Johnson
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Jaden
|Johnson
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Lily
|Stowe
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Jenna
|VanRyn
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Cale
|Barajas
|Cony HS
|Emily
|Bishop
|Hampden Academy
|Molly
|Curtis
|Hampden Academy
|Grace
|Daigle
|Hampden Academy
|Nora
|Emerson
|Hampden Academy
|Destiny
|Mooers
|Hampden Academy
|Umba
|Banza
|Lewiston High School
|Madison
|Binette
|Lewiston High School
|Makenna
|Drouin
|Lewiston High School
|Lia
|Brann
Messalonskee High School
|Rebecca
|D'Amico
Messalonskee High School
|Hannah
|DeFelice
Messalonskee High School
|Rylee
|Spadea
Messalonskee High School
|Alexandria
|Weeman
Messalonskee High School
|Phoebe
|FitzPatrick
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Sarah
|Gray
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Grace
|Keleher
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Maryscott
|Larsen
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Lydia
|White
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Lucinda
|Carroll
|Mt. Blue High School
|Abbey
|Goodspeed
|Mt. Blue High School
|Willow
|Adler
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Jadyn
|Cox
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Julia
|Fitzgerald
|Skowhegan
|Grace
|Greenlaw
|Skowhegan
Small Schools
First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Zoe Hutchins
|Lawrence
|Haley Marston
|Leavitt
|Jade Haylock
|Leavitt
|Heather Mousseau
|Leavitt
|Abby Marston
|Leavitt
|Serae Fish
|Leavitt
|Carina Castagna
|Leavitt
|Olivea Miller
|Leavitt
|Kaisley Marquis
|Leavitt
|Shealyn Brochu
|Morse
|Caroline Thelen
|Morse
|Claire Clifford
|Morse
|Riley Gerow
|Morse
|Sarah Ouellette
|Morse
|Reese Novicka
|Oceanside
|Sienna Geretz
|Oceanside
|Madison Yakimchick
|Waterville
|Kara Anderson
|Waterville
|Tealah Ward
|Winslow
|Girls Small School Coach of the Year:
|Tie Leavitt and Maine Central Institute
|Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award:
|Kara Anderson Waterville
|Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award:
|Shealyn Brochu Morse
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
|Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Ava Collamore
|Medomak Valley
|Maggie Bruno
|Medomak Valley
|Kaylee Collamore
|Medomak Valley
|Amber Pendleton
|Medomak Valley
|Gabrielle Finelli
|Maine Central Institute
|Sadie Williams
|Waterville
|Alexandria Young
|Lawrence
|Trinity Westfall
|Oceanside
|Laiken Parent
|Oceanside
|Meara Mcvearry
|Belfast
|Paige Goodwin
|Lawrence
|Davanee Kimball
|Winslow
|Adelinn Sillanpaa
|Winslow
|Emily Daigneault
|Winslow
|Kyri Meak
|Winslow
|Daphne Hands
|Maine Central Institute
|Abbie Simpson
|Leavitt
|Nadia Morrison
|Lawrence
|Amya Braley
|Maine Central Institute
|Izzy Gates
|Leavitt
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Brielle
|Crommett
|Erskine Academy
|Lara
|Stinchfield
|Erskine Academy
|Lillian
|Matos
Gardiner Area High School
|Yana
|Montell
Gardiner Area High School
|Brianna
|Smith
Gardiner Area High School
|Hailey
|Bowley
|Lawrence High School
|Alexis
|Barkman
Leavitt Area High School
|Lindsay
|Bates
Leavitt Area High School
|Olivia
|Doyon
Leavitt Area High School
|Kayla
|Smith
Leavitt Area High School
|Zoe
|Stadler
Leavitt Area High School
|Violet
|Bailey
|Lincoln Academy
|Mya
|Bessey
|Lincoln Academy
|Adeline
|Hall
|Lincoln Academy
|Audrey
|Hufnagel
|Lincoln Academy
|Dana
|Lee
|Lincoln Academy
|Annie
|Peaslee
|Lincoln Academy
|Jacqueline
|Pelletier
|Lincoln Academy
|Skyla
|Dean
|Maine Central Institute
|Isabelle
|Grard
|Maine Central Institute
|Ashley
|Hwang
|Maine Central Institute
|Heather
|Nelson
|Maine Central Institute
|Olivia
|Varney
|Maine Central Institute
|Addison
|Verrill
|Maine Central Institute
|Maya
|Cannon
|Medomak Valley
|Jalyn
|Drost
|Medomak Valley
|Katherine
|McKenney
|Medomak Valley
|Evelyn
|Overlock
|Medomak Valley
|Samantha
|Richardson
|Medomak Valley
|Aloise
|Coombs
|Morse High School
|Edie
|McKay
|Morse High School
|Sarah
|Ouellette
|Morse High School
|Gracie
|Rooney
|Morse High School
|Grace
|Tetreault
|Morse High School
|Caroline
|Thelen
|Morse High School
|Ciara
|Fraser
|Nokomis Regional High
|Camellia
|Guzzi
|Nokomis Regional High
|Sarah
|Hubbard
|Nokomis Regional High
|Grace
|Robinson
|Nokomis Regional High
|Kara
|Anderson
|Waterville High School
|Beatrice
|Beale Tate
|Waterville High School
|Isabella
|Derosby
|Waterville High School
|Olivia
|Hanley
|Waterville High School
|Marianne
|Renaud
|Waterville High School
|Madison
|Yakimchick
|Waterville High School
