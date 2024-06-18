KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Track Teams

Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Girl's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Large School

First Team

Athlete School Maeve Woodruff Brunswick Lacy Palise Brunswick Elsa Reynolds Brunswick Ava Kinney Brunswick Ellie Musica Brunswick Lisi Palmer Brunswick Lexi Morin Brunswick Jenna VanRyn Camden Hills Saphryn Fulgham Edward Little Natalie Grant Gardiner Makenna Drouin Lewiston Nora McCourt Mt Blue Lucinda Carroll Mt Blue Eliza Stinson Mt Blue Natalee Orr Mt Blue Cassidy Hardy Mt Blue Ellie Douglas Mt.Ararat Breanna Eaves Mt.Ararat Elena Willis Mt.Ararat Hanna Killion Mt.Ararat Lydia White Mt.Ararat Girls Large School Coaching Staff of The Year: Brunswick Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Saphryn Fulgham Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Makenna Drouin Lewiston Second Team Athlete School Brunswick Maddie Chaput Camden Hills Jaden Johnson Camden Hills Cara Rothwell Camden Hills Faye Hildreth Camden Hills Isabella Anderson Camden Hills Amelia Johnson Camden Hills Siena Scordino Cony Elsie Cunningham Edward Little Leilani Mitchell Lewiston Stefanie Tuffour Lewiston Molly Aloegenikou Lewiston Victoria Mpaka Lewiston Addison Bilodeau Lewiston Jenni Flynn Messalonskee Kelsie Murray Mt.Ararat Aurara Newcomb Mt.Ararat Carley Satterfield Nokomis Kaylin VanDeventer Oxford Hills Ella Pelletier KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Academic First Name Last Name High School Ellen Casey Brunswick HS Maddie Chaput Brunswick HS Isabel Dauphinais Brunswick HS Emma Deetjen Camden Hills Regional HS Amelia Johnson Camden Hills Regional HS Jaden Johnson Camden Hills Regional HS Lily Stowe Camden Hills Regional HS Jenna VanRyn Camden Hills Regional HS Cale Barajas Cony HS Emily Bishop Hampden Academy Molly Curtis Hampden Academy Grace Daigle Hampden Academy Nora Emerson Hampden Academy Destiny Mooers Hampden Academy Umba Banza Lewiston High School Madison Binette Lewiston High School Makenna Drouin Lewiston High School Lia Brann Messalonskee High School Rebecca D'Amico Messalonskee High School Hannah DeFelice Messalonskee High School Rylee Spadea Messalonskee High School Alexandria Weeman Messalonskee High School Phoebe FitzPatrick Mt. Ararat HS Sarah Gray Mt. Ararat HS Grace Keleher Mt. Ararat HS Maryscott Larsen Mt. Ararat HS Lydia White Mt. Ararat HS Lucinda Carroll Mt. Blue High School Abbey Goodspeed Mt. Blue High School Willow Adler Oxford Hills Comp. High School Jadyn Cox Oxford Hills Comp. High School Julia Fitzgerald Skowhegan Grace Greenlaw Skowhegan

Small Schools

First Team

Athlete School Zoe Hutchins Lawrence Haley Marston Leavitt Jade Haylock Leavitt Heather Mousseau Leavitt Abby Marston Leavitt Serae Fish Leavitt Carina Castagna Leavitt Olivea Miller Leavitt Kaisley Marquis Leavitt Shealyn Brochu Morse Caroline Thelen Morse Claire Clifford Morse Riley Gerow Morse Sarah Ouellette Morse Reese Novicka Oceanside Sienna Geretz Oceanside Madison Yakimchick Waterville Kara Anderson Waterville Tealah Ward Winslow Girls Small School Coach of the Year: Tie Leavitt and Maine Central Institute Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award: Kara Anderson Waterville Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award: Shealyn Brochu Morse KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team Second Team Athlete School Ava Collamore Medomak Valley Maggie Bruno Medomak Valley Kaylee Collamore Medomak Valley Amber Pendleton Medomak Valley Gabrielle Finelli Maine Central Institute Sadie Williams Waterville Alexandria Young Lawrence Trinity Westfall Oceanside Laiken Parent Oceanside Meara Mcvearry Belfast Paige Goodwin Lawrence Davanee Kimball Winslow Adelinn Sillanpaa Winslow Emily Daigneault Winslow Kyri Meak Winslow Daphne Hands Maine Central Institute Abbie Simpson Leavitt Nadia Morrison Lawrence Amya Braley Maine Central Institute Izzy Gates Leavitt KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Academic First Name Last Name High School Brielle Crommett Erskine Academy Lara Stinchfield Erskine Academy Lillian Matos Gardiner Area High School Yana Montell Gardiner Area High School Brianna Smith Gardiner Area High School Hailey Bowley Lawrence High School Alexis Barkman Leavitt Area High School Lindsay Bates Leavitt Area High School Olivia Doyon Leavitt Area High School Kayla Smith Leavitt Area High School Zoe Stadler Leavitt Area High School Violet Bailey Lincoln Academy Mya Bessey Lincoln Academy Adeline Hall Lincoln Academy Audrey Hufnagel Lincoln Academy Dana Lee Lincoln Academy Annie Peaslee Lincoln Academy Jacqueline Pelletier Lincoln Academy Skyla Dean Maine Central Institute Isabelle Grard Maine Central Institute Ashley Hwang Maine Central Institute Heather Nelson Maine Central Institute Olivia Varney Maine Central Institute Addison Verrill Maine Central Institute Maya Cannon Medomak Valley Jalyn Drost Medomak Valley Katherine McKenney Medomak Valley Evelyn Overlock Medomak Valley Samantha Richardson Medomak Valley Aloise Coombs Morse High School Edie McKay Morse High School Sarah Ouellette Morse High School Gracie Rooney Morse High School Grace Tetreault Morse High School Caroline Thelen Morse High School Ciara Fraser Nokomis Regional High Camellia Guzzi Nokomis Regional High Sarah Hubbard Nokomis Regional High Grace Robinson Nokomis Regional High Kara Anderson Waterville High School Beatrice Beale Tate Waterville High School Isabella Derosby Waterville High School Olivia Hanley Waterville High School Marianne Renaud Waterville High School Madison Yakimchick Waterville High School