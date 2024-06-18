KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl&#8217;s Track Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Track Teams

Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Girl's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Large School

First Team

AthleteSchool
Maeve WoodruffBrunswick
Lacy PaliseBrunswick
Elsa ReynoldsBrunswick
Ava KinneyBrunswick
Ellie MusicaBrunswick
Lisi PalmerBrunswick
Lexi MorinBrunswick
Jenna VanRynCamden Hills
Saphryn FulghamEdward Little
Natalie GrantGardiner
Makenna DrouinLewiston
Nora McCourtMt Blue
Lucinda CarrollMt Blue
Eliza StinsonMt Blue
Natalee OrrMt Blue
Cassidy HardyMt Blue
Ellie DouglasMt.Ararat
Breanna EavesMt.Ararat
Elena WillisMt.Ararat
Hanna KillionMt.Ararat
Lydia WhiteMt.Ararat
Girls Large School Coaching Staff of The Year: Brunswick
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Saphryn Fulgham
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Makenna Drouin Lewiston
Second Team
AthleteSchool
BrunswickMaddie Chaput
Camden HillsJaden Johnson
Camden HillsCara Rothwell
Camden HillsFaye Hildreth
Camden HillsIsabella Anderson
Camden HillsAmelia Johnson
Camden HillsSiena Scordino
ConyElsie Cunningham
Edward LittleLeilani Mitchell
LewistonStefanie Tuffour
LewistonMolly Aloegenikou
LewistonVictoria Mpaka
LewistonAddison Bilodeau
LewistonJenni Flynn
MessalonskeeKelsie Murray
Mt.AraratAurara Newcomb
Mt.AraratCarley Satterfield
NokomisKaylin VanDeventer
Oxford HillsElla Pelletier
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
EllenCaseyBrunswick HS
MaddieChaputBrunswick HS
IsabelDauphinaisBrunswick HS
EmmaDeetjen
Camden Hills Regional HS
AmeliaJohnson
Camden Hills Regional HS
JadenJohnson
Camden Hills Regional HS
LilyStowe
Camden Hills Regional HS
JennaVanRyn
Camden Hills Regional HS
CaleBarajasCony HS
EmilyBishopHampden Academy
MollyCurtisHampden Academy
GraceDaigleHampden Academy
NoraEmersonHampden Academy
DestinyMooersHampden Academy
UmbaBanzaLewiston High School
MadisonBinetteLewiston High School
MakennaDrouinLewiston High School
LiaBrann
Messalonskee High School
RebeccaD'Amico
Messalonskee High School
HannahDeFelice
Messalonskee High School
RyleeSpadea
Messalonskee High School
AlexandriaWeeman
Messalonskee High School
PhoebeFitzPatrickMt. Ararat HS
SarahGrayMt. Ararat HS
GraceKeleherMt. Ararat HS
MaryscottLarsenMt. Ararat HS
LydiaWhiteMt. Ararat HS
LucindaCarrollMt. Blue High School
AbbeyGoodspeedMt. Blue High School
WillowAdler
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
JadynCox
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
JuliaFitzgeraldSkowhegan
GraceGreenlawSkowhegan

Small Schools

First Team

AthleteSchool
Zoe HutchinsLawrence
Haley MarstonLeavitt
Jade HaylockLeavitt
Heather MousseauLeavitt
Abby MarstonLeavitt
Serae FishLeavitt
Carina CastagnaLeavitt
Olivea MillerLeavitt
Kaisley MarquisLeavitt
Shealyn BrochuMorse
Caroline ThelenMorse
Claire CliffordMorse
Riley GerowMorse
Sarah OuelletteMorse
Reese NovickaOceanside
Sienna GeretzOceanside
Madison YakimchickWaterville
Kara AndersonWaterville
Tealah WardWinslow
Girls Small School Coach of the Year:Tie Leavitt and Maine Central Institute
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award:Kara Anderson Waterville
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award:Shealyn Brochu Morse
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
   
Second Team
AthleteSchool
Ava CollamoreMedomak Valley
Maggie BrunoMedomak Valley
Kaylee CollamoreMedomak Valley
Amber PendletonMedomak Valley
Gabrielle FinelliMaine Central Institute
Sadie WilliamsWaterville
Alexandria YoungLawrence
Trinity WestfallOceanside
Laiken ParentOceanside
Meara McvearryBelfast
Paige GoodwinLawrence
Davanee KimballWinslow
Adelinn SillanpaaWinslow
Emily DaigneaultWinslow
Kyri MeakWinslow
Daphne HandsMaine Central Institute
Abbie SimpsonLeavitt
Nadia MorrisonLawrence
Amya BraleyMaine Central Institute
Izzy GatesLeavitt
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
BrielleCrommettErskine Academy
LaraStinchfieldErskine Academy
LillianMatos
Gardiner Area High School
YanaMontell
Gardiner Area High School
BriannaSmith
Gardiner Area High School
HaileyBowleyLawrence High School
AlexisBarkman
Leavitt Area High School
LindsayBates
Leavitt Area High School
OliviaDoyon
Leavitt Area High School
KaylaSmith
Leavitt Area High School
ZoeStadler
Leavitt Area High School
VioletBaileyLincoln Academy
MyaBesseyLincoln Academy
AdelineHallLincoln Academy
AudreyHufnagelLincoln Academy
DanaLeeLincoln Academy
AnniePeasleeLincoln Academy
JacquelinePelletierLincoln Academy
SkylaDeanMaine Central Institute
IsabelleGrardMaine Central Institute
AshleyHwangMaine Central Institute
HeatherNelsonMaine Central Institute
OliviaVarneyMaine Central Institute
AddisonVerrillMaine Central Institute
MayaCannonMedomak Valley
JalynDrostMedomak Valley
KatherineMcKenneyMedomak Valley
EvelynOverlockMedomak Valley
SamanthaRichardsonMedomak Valley
AloiseCoombsMorse High School
EdieMcKayMorse High School
SarahOuelletteMorse High School
GracieRooneyMorse High School
GraceTetreaultMorse High School
CarolineThelenMorse High School
CiaraFraserNokomis Regional High
CamelliaGuzziNokomis Regional High
SarahHubbardNokomis Regional High
GraceRobinsonNokomis Regional High
KaraAndersonWaterville High School
BeatriceBeale TateWaterville High School
IsabellaDerosbyWaterville High School
OliviaHanleyWaterville High School
MarianneRenaudWaterville High School
MadisonYakimchickWaterville High School
