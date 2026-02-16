#4 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #5 Southern Aroostook 73-19 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Southern Aroostook 73-19 on Monday, February 16 in a Class D Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Howlers raced out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rylee Mouton pacing the way with 8 points.
PVHS scored 20 points in the 2nd Quarter, holding Southern Aroostook scoreless to lead 43-8 at the half. McKenna Ireland had 8 points for the Howlers, with Moutlon chipping in 5 points.
PVHS led 64-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Howlers were led by Rylee Moulton with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. McKenna Ireland had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers while Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points. Abby Farley had a 3-pointer. PVHS was 8-15 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shield with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Hailey McGary and Alexa Hersey each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.
PVHS advances to the semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Schenck Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|8
|0
|7
|4
|19
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|23
|20
|21
|9
|73
Box Score
Southern Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Hannah McGary
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nevaeh Keyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Tessa Russell
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Ally Shields
|9
|1
|1
|4
|8
|21
|Emma Stubbs
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Scarlet Curry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Kendal Lawlor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Alexa Hersey
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|32
|Jayden White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Haley McGary
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|34
|Shelby Scott
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Lilliana McManus
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|19
|3
|3
|4
|8
Penobscot Valley
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|2
|Brooklynn Raymond
|1
|13
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Rylee Moulton
|1
|21
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|McKenna Ireland
|1
|15
|6
|4
|2
|1
|10
|Charlotte Brochu
|1
|7
|3
|3
|-
|1
|12
|Casey Loring
|1
|1
|0
|-
|-
|1
|13
|Nicole Solomon
|-
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lila Cummings
|1
|9
|3
|3
|-
|3
|30
|Julia LeBrub
|1
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Abby Farley
|1
|3
|1
|-
|1
|-
|32
|Paxtyn King
|1
|4
|2
|2
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|1
|73
|28
|19
|9
|8
Photos
#4 Penobscot Valley - #5 Southern Aroostook Girlss
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper