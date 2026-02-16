#4 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #5 Southern Aroostook 73-19 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#4 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #5 Southern Aroostook 73-19 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Southern Aroostook 73-19 on Monday, February 16 in a Class D Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Howlers raced out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rylee Mouton pacing the way with 8 points.

PVHS scored 20 points in the 2nd Quarter, holding Southern Aroostook scoreless to lead 43-8 at the half. McKenna Ireland had 8 points for the Howlers, with Moutlon chipping in 5 points.

PVHS led 64-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Howlers were led by Rylee Moulton with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. McKenna Ireland had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers while Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points. Abby Farley had a 3-pointer. PVHS was 8-15 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shield with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Hailey McGary and Alexa Hersey each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.

PVHS advances to the semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Schenck Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Southern Aroostook Girls807419
Penobscot Valley Girls232021973

 

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Hannah McGary21---
4Nevaeh Keyes0----
5Tessa Russell21---
12Ally Shields91148
21Emma Stubbs0----
22Scarlet Curry0----
23Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
24Kendal Lawlor0----
25Alexa Hersey3-1--
32Jayden White0----
33Haley McGary3-1--
34Shelby Scott0----
44Lilliana McManus0----
TOTALS193348

Penobscot Valley

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTM
2Brooklynn  Raymond1135321
3Rylee Moulton1218441
4McKenna  Ireland1156421
10Charlotte Brochu1733-1
12Casey Loring110--1
13Nicole Solomon-00---
20Lila Cummings1933-3
30Julia LeBrub100---
31Abby Farley131-1-
32Paxtyn King1422--
TOTALS173281998

Photos

#4 Penobscot Valley - #5 Southern Aroostook Girlss

The #4 Penobscot Valley Howlers took on the #5 Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors in a girls quarterfinal matchup on Monday, February 16th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

