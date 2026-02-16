The #4 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Southern Aroostook 73-19 on Monday, February 16 in a Class D Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Howlers raced out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Rylee Mouton pacing the way with 8 points.

PVHS scored 20 points in the 2nd Quarter, holding Southern Aroostook scoreless to lead 43-8 at the half. McKenna Ireland had 8 points for the Howlers, with Moutlon chipping in 5 points.

PVHS led 64-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Howlers were led by Rylee Moulton with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. McKenna Ireland had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers while Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points. Abby Farley had a 3-pointer. PVHS was 8-15 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shield with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Hailey McGary and Alexa Hersey each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.

PVHS advances to the semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#8 Schenck Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Southern Aroostook Girls 8 0 7 4 19 Penobscot Valley Girls 23 20 21 9 73

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Hannah McGary 2 1 - - - 4 Nevaeh Keyes 0 - - - - 5 Tessa Russell 2 1 - - - 12 Ally Shields 9 1 1 4 8 21 Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - 22 Scarlet Curry 0 - - - - 23 Jazmyn Ellingwood 0 - - - - 24 Kendal Lawlor 0 - - - - 25 Alexa Hersey 3 - 1 - - 32 Jayden White 0 - - - - 33 Haley McGary 3 - 1 - - 34 Shelby Scott 0 - - - - 44 Lilliana McManus 0 - - - - TOTALS 19 3 3 4 8

Penobscot Valley

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM 2 Brooklynn Raymond 1 13 5 3 2 1 3 Rylee Moulton 1 21 8 4 4 1 4 McKenna Ireland 1 15 6 4 2 1 10 Charlotte Brochu 1 7 3 3 - 1 12 Casey Loring 1 1 0 - - 1 13 Nicole Solomon - 0 0 - - - 20 Lila Cummings 1 9 3 3 - 3 30 Julia LeBrub 1 0 0 - - - 31 Abby Farley 1 3 1 - 1 - 32 Paxtyn King 1 4 2 2 - - TOTALS 1 73 28 19 9 8

#4 Penobscot Valley - #5 Southern Aroostook Girlss The #4 Penobscot Valley Howlers took on the #5 Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors in a girls quarterfinal matchup on Monday, February 16th. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper