Red Eddies Pound Rams [HS SCORES]

Edward Little ran the spread offense to near perfection on opening night, beating Bangor 44-0 at Cameron Stadium.

The Red Eddies spread out lots of receivers and then handed the ball off to Caden Begos to score four times. Touchdown runs of a yard, two yards, 14 yards and 15 yards. He finished with 142 rushing yards.

Senior QB Grant Hartley threw two touchdown passes for EL.

Meanwhile, the Bangor offense sputtered all night. Erza Hamer-Nagle rushed for 35 yards, Nick Canaar had 21.

Junior QB Zach Milliken, filling in for the injured Luke Tuell, was 1-for-5 passing the ball.

Bangor heads to Cheverus in week two. Edward Little will host Portland.

Check out the other opening night scores...

Friday, Sept. 1

Edward Little 44 Bangor 0

Lawrence 19 Brewer 21

Nokomis 34 Hampden Academy 8

Marshwood 55 Skowhegan 12

MCI 14 Oceanside 38

Cheverus 0 Windham 24

Mattanawcook 14 John Bapst 12

Hermon 59 Old Town 34

Washington Acad. 32 Orono 0

Messalonskee 23 Brunswick 0

Madison/Carrabec 49 Foxcroft Academy 28

Stearns/Schenck 0 Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 30

Medomak Valley 21 Belfast Area 20

South Portland 21 Lewiston 34

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ellsworth/Sumner 7 Dexter/Piscataquis 28

Mt. Blue 7 Waterville 21

Mt. Desert Island 20 Winslow 21

Bucksport 13 Lisbon/St. Dominic 36