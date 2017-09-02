Red Eddies Pound Rams [HS SCORES]

Edward Little ran the spread offense to near perfection on opening night, beating Bangor 44-0 at Cameron Stadium.

The Red Eddies spread out lots of receivers and then handed the ball off to Caden Begos to score four times. Touchdown runs of a yard, two yards, 14 yards and 15 yards. He finished with 142 rushing yards.

Senior QB Grant Hartley threw two touchdown passes for EL.

Meanwhile, the Bangor offense sputtered all night. Erza Hamer-Nagle rushed for 35 yards, Nick Canaar had 21.

Junior QB Zach Milliken, filling in for the injured Luke Tuell, was 1-for-5 passing the ball.

Bangor heads to Cheverus in week two. Edward Little will host Portland.

Check out the other opening night scores...

Friday, Sept. 1

Edward Little 44    Bangor 0
Lawrence 19    Brewer 21
Nokomis 34    Hampden Academy 8
Marshwood 55    Skowhegan 12
MCI 14   Oceanside 38
Cheverus 0   Windham 24
Mattanawcook 14   John Bapst 12
Hermon 59    Old Town 34
Washington Acad. 32    Orono 0
Messalonskee 23    Brunswick 0
Madison/Carrabec 49   Foxcroft Academy 28
Stearns/Schenck 0    Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 30
Medomak Valley 21    Belfast Area 20
South Portland 21   Lewiston 34

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ellsworth/Sumner 7    Dexter/Piscataquis 28
Mt. Blue 7    Waterville 21
Mt. Desert Island 20    Winslow 21
Bucksport 13    Lisbon/St. Dominic 36

 

