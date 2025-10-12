Orono Girls Houlton Boys Win Red Riot Cross Country Challenge Meet
The Orono Girls and Houlton Boys Cross Country Teams won the 2025 Red Riot Challenge Cross Country Meet at Orono High School on Saturday, October 11th.
Clara White from Orono High School finished 1st in the Girl's 4K Race witha time of 15:24.18, while Malachi Witmer from Houlton won the Boy's Race with a time of 13:36.14
Girl's Team Totals
- Orono - 16
- GSA - 43
To see the individual Girl's Times click HERE
Boy's Team Totals
- Houlton - 24
- Orono - 61
- GSA - 68
- Narraguagus - 107
- Bucksport - 137
- Sumner - 156
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 169
- Central - 174
To see the individual Boy's Times click HERE
