The Orono Girls and Houlton Boys Cross Country Teams won the 2025 Red Riot Challenge Cross Country Meet at Orono High School on Saturday, October 11th.

Clara White from Orono High School finished 1st in the Girl's 4K Race witha time of 15:24.18, while Malachi Witmer from Houlton won the Boy's Race with a time of 13:36.14

Girl's Team Totals

Orono - 16 GSA - 43

To see the individual Girl's Times click HERE

Boy's Team Totals

Houlton - 24 Orono - 61 GSA - 68 Narraguagus - 107 Bucksport - 137 Sumner - 156 Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 169 Central - 174

To see the individual Boy's Times click HERE