Orono Girls Houlton Boys Win Red Riot Cross Country Challenge Meet

The Orono Girls and Houlton Boys Cross Country Teams won the 2025 Red Riot Challenge Cross Country Meet at Orono High School on Saturday, October 11th.

Clara White from Orono High School finished 1st in the Girl's 4K Race witha  time of 15:24.18, while Malachi Witmer from Houlton won the Boy's Race with a time of 13:36.14

Girl's Team Totals

  1. Orono - 16
  2. GSA - 43

Boy's Team Totals

  1. Houlton - 24
  2. Orono - 61
  3. GSA - 68
  4. Narraguagus - 107
  5. Bucksport - 137
  6. Sumner - 156
  7. Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 169
  8. Central - 174

