Red Sox Rally to Beat Braves 5-3, Play Twins Wednesday 1:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, 5-3 as Connor Wong hit a 2-run homer in the 8th inning, and the Red Sox improved to 8-6 in the Spring.

Tanner Houck, making his 1st start of the Spring was wild in his 2.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, including a homer. He walked 4 and struck out 1. But the Red Sox's bullpen was outstanding, throwing 6.1 innings of shutout relief. Phillips Valdez went 1.1 inning striking out 2. Matt Andriese went 4 innings and allowed just 2 hits, while striking out 3, picking up the win. Eduard Bazardo pitched the 9th for his 1st save of the season.

The Red Sox managed 6 hits on the afternoon including Wong's 2-run homer. Christian Vazquez, Michael Chavis and Josh Ockimey all doubled.

After the game the Boston Red Sox optioned three players to the Alternate Training Site: right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo, right-handed pitcher John Schreiber, and catcher/infielder Connor Wong.

The Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins Wednesday afternoon, March 17th at 1:05 p.m. Eduardo Rodriguez, on track to be the Red Sox's opening day starter, will make his 3rd start of the Spring. He's 1-0 having started 2 games and pitched 6.2 innings, striking out 8, after missing the 2020 season.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday.

Hear today's game and most of the Spring Training games as well as the 162 Red Sox regular season games starting April 1st on 929 The Ticket