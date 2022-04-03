Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,.

The Red Sox made the following roster moves

Right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo and left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez were optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort, left-handed pitcher Derek Holland, outfielder Christin Stewart, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez were reassigned to minor league camp.

Derek Holland, who could have opted-out of his contract announced that he had accepted the assignment to Triple A Worcester.

Of the 34 players in camp, 6 are non-roster invitees, meaning if they were to make the club, the Red Sox would have to make a move to clear a space on the 40-man roster. The non-roster invitees include

Tyler Danish - Right-hand pitcher

Hansel Robles - Right-hand pitcher

John Schreiber - Right-hand pitcher

Travis Shaw - Infielder

Franchy Cordero - Outfielder

Rob Refsnyder - Outfielder

There are 3 Spring Training games left. The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. with Nick Pivetta scheduled to make his final Spring Training start. Hear this and the remaining Spring Training games as well as all the Regular Season games on AM 1370 WDEA

