The University of Maine started the season 1-0 beating Towson University 21-18 on Thursday night, August 27th on the road at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Maryland.

After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Maine scored 3 touchdowns in the 2nd Quarter to take a 21-8 lead at the Half.

With 8:38 remaining Maine scored their 1st touchdown on a 16 yard pass completion from Eddie Buehler to Malik McNeely. Samuel Tremblay's point after kick was good and Maine led 7-0.

It was 14-0 with 2:38 left to play in the 1st Half, when Rashawn Marshall ran for a 32 yard touchdown. Tremblay's kick was good.

With 42 seconds left, the Black Bears scored their 3rd touchdown when Buehler's 30 yard pass was complete to Nick Laughlin. The point after kick was good.

Towson scored with 11 seconds remaining in the half, on a 4 yard pass completion from Andrew Indorf to Aaron Enterline. The 2-point conversion was good and Maine led 21-8 at the half.

Townson scored with 5:11 remaining in the 3rd Quarter on a long 59 yard pass from Indorf to Cleveland Charlton. The point after kick was good and Maine led 21-15.

The game was delayed in the 4th Quarter because of lightning.

Towson kicked a field goal, a 39-yarder, with 12:18 left for the final points of the game.

Towson and Maine each had 16 first downs. Maine outrushed Towson 130-112, while Towson outpassed Maine 267-199. The Black Bears had a slight edge in time of possession 30:33 to 29:27.

Eddie Buehler was 17-27 passing for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was sacked once.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine's leading rusher rushing the ball 13 times for 81 years and a touchdown.

Evan Wallace was 3-43 yards receiving . Nick Laughlin was 3-39 yards, Keyon Concepcion was 3-37 yards and Elijah Smalls was 3-33 yards.

Anthony Pecorella punted the ball 7 times averaging 41.0 yards, with a long of 50 yards. He had 2 punts downed in the 20 yard line.

Jeremiah McGill and Sam Oppenheimer were Maine's leading tacklers, each with 6 solo tackles and 3 assists.

The Black Bears are on the road on Saturday, September 5th when they play Appalachian State University at 3:30 p.m. Hear the game on I-95, WWMJ with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy and the pregame starting at 3 p.m.

Get our free mobile app