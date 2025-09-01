Following up on her fantastic freshman season at the University of New Hampshire, Orono High School alumna, Ruth White won her 1st career Cross Country race for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, August 30th.

White finished with a time of 10:59.42 in the 3K race which was held at Highland Park in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

UNH finished 2nd in the meet.

The Wildcats will race again on Saturday, September 20th in New Britain, Connecticut.

In her freshman year, Ruth White finished 9th in the country in the 10,000 Meter Run on Thursday night, June 12th.

Competing in the NCAA Outdoor Championships which were held in Eugene, Oregon, Ruth finished with a personal best time of 32:20.60.

There were 24 runners in the event.

She finished 6th in the New England's to qualify for the Nationals.

Ruth has had an outstanding freshman season at the University of New Hampshire. She earned the spot in the NCAA East First Round in the 10,000 meter run with her school record and meet record time of 32:57.83 at the America East Championships. She was named the Most Outstanding Rookie at the America East Championships. She previously set the school record with a time of 33:27.57 at the Black & Gold Invitational. White won gold in the 5,000 meter run at the New England Championships with a school record time of 16:22.78.