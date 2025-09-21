Former Orono High School standout, Ruth White, running for the University of New Hampshire Cross Country Team, won her 2nd consecutive collegiate cross country race on Saturday, September 20th.

She won the Ted Owen Invitational at Central Connecticut State, a 5K, with a time of 17:06.60. The time helped UNH finish 2nd in the meet.

White had previously wont the race on August 30th, the last time that the UNH Women ran.

Ruth and the UNH Women will race again on Friday, October 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Paul Short Run.

