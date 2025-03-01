Saturday’s Gold Ball Games on 92.9 The Ticket

It's hard to believe that the 2024-24 Maine High School Basketball Season will come to an end tonight. It's been a great season that started back on December 6th! Here are the 4 Gold Ball Games that we will be airing on 92.9 The Ticket on Saturday, March 1st.

The 4 games will be broadcast on-air, online on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alex enabled device.

For those wishing to watch the games on TV, they will be broadcast on MPBN's Stations and on their Facebook Page.

1:05 p.m. #2 Central Aroostook Girls vs. #1 Valley Class D State Final

#1 Valley out of the South had a easy time advancing in the Southern Maine Tournament. They beat #8 Waynflete 68-12, #5 Pine Tree Academy 80-17 and #3 St. Dominic in the Regional Final 74-47.

#2 Central Aroostook out of the North had a harder time advancing in the Northern Maine Tournament. They beat #10 Jonesport-Beals 56-42 then squeaked by #3 Wisdom 35-34 before beating #5 Schenck 43-40 in the Regional Final

2:45 #1 Schenck Boys vs. #2 St. Dominic Class D State Final

The #1 Schenck Wolverines beat #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39 in the Quarterfinals then beat #4 Bangor Christian 52-36. They won the Northern Maine Regional Final beating #2 Katahding 47-28.

The #2 St. Dominic Saints beat #7 Forest Hills 75-52 in the Quarterfinals, then beat #3 Telstar 47-28 in the semifinals. They then upset #1 Valley 59-28 to win the Southern Maine Regional Final

7:05 p.m. #1 PVHS Girls vs. #1 Hall-Dale Class C State Final

#1 PVHS beat #8 Central 80-30 in the Quarterfinals then beat #5 Calais 86-26. They were challenged in the Northern Maine Regional Final beating #2 Mattanawcook Academy 42-37.

#1 Hall-Dale had a relatively easy time in the Southern Maine Tournament. They beat #9 Poland 64-58 then beat #4 Winthrop in the Semifinals. They then beat #3 Madison 36-25 in the Southern Maine Regional Final

8:45 p.m #1 Mattanawcook Academy Boys vs. #1 Mount Ararat

#1 Mattanawcook Academy beat #8 Mount View 51-46 in the Quarterfinals, then beat #5 Fort Kent 83-51 in the semifinals. They beat #3 Madawaska 81-71 in the Northern Maine Regional Finals.

#1 Mount Ararat beat #8 Dirigo 70-62 in the Quarterfinals then beat #5 Hall-Dale 61-59 in the semifinals. They beat #2 Monmouth Academy 52-43 in the Northern Maine Regional Finals.

Anyone looking for the Class B State Finals with the Caribou Girls and Boys can listen on to our sister station 101.9 The Rock Internet Radio. Those games will also be broadcast on MPBN.

Best of luck to all the teams!